“Can we expect a Jungkook cameo?”: Weverse Magazine’s report on the possible Usher Super Bowl setlist featuring SNTY remix leaves fans anticipating

Renowned artist Usher, who debuted in 1994, is celebrating an impressive milestone of 30 years in the entertainment industry. To mark this achievement, he is set to headline the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl. Interestingly, there's a special reason why a magazine for K-pop fans covered this news.

Expand Tweet

In honor of Usher's three decades in the industry, some artists are expected to join him on stage. A trailer for the upcoming performance was released on February 7, 2024, featuring various artists, including BTS' Jungkook, who recently collaborated with Usher. The inclusion of Jungkook in the trailer has sparked excitement and speculation among K-pop fans, who are curious if he will also perform at the show.

The possibility of Jungkook and Usher performing together at the Super Bowl leaves fans hopeful

The National Football League is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world and is held annually on the first Sunday in February. The Super Bowl typically features the champions of the NFL's two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The game serves as the culmination of the NFL season, which begins in September and concludes with the Super Bowl in early February.

The Super Bowl is not just a football game but has also become a cultural phenomenon and a major event in American pop culture. It is known for its extravagant halftime shows featuring some of the biggest names in music, as well as its high-profile commercials, which often debut new advertisements and are a significant part of the viewing experience for many people.

Expand Tweet

The inclusion of Jungkook in the article and the trailer sparked unexpected excitement among fans. Many began speculating if the BTS star would actually be present at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show on February 11, 2024. Despite reminders of the BTS maknae's military commitments, fans remained hopeful that he might make a special appearance, considering he could potentially take a break from his service like other military personnel.

Fans were particularly intrigued by the inclusion of the song Standing Next to You, originally by Jungkook, which Usher planned to perform during the halftime show. This led fans to speculate even more about the K-pop idol's possible involvement. Usher's performance is anticipated to be longer than usual as a tribute to his 30 years in the industry.

Weverse highlighted Jungkook's influence on the article, suggesting that younger generations may have discovered Usher only through his collaboration with Jungkook. This collaboration has introduced Usher to a new audience and highlighted his relevance to younger music fans.

"Millennials and Generation Z might have recently found Usher through his collaboration with Jungkook".

These were the fan reactions to this possibility:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expressing his excitement about this particular upcoming event, Usher stated,

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

The artists who will perform at the Super Bowl will only be revealed on the day itself. However, the ARMY fans are hopeful that the unexpected might happen and they will get to have a moment of their lives.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.