"Can't seem to comprehend that he is human": Fans defend Chris Rooney aka The Yeet Baby from spiraling claims amid Emily Rooney divorce

The Yeet Baby unexpectedly made headlines after its creator Chris Rooney was reported missing. The TikToker was last seen on 25 July 2023 at his Main Street, Fredericksburg, Virginia, USA residence. Police were alerted about the same.

It has since been reported that he was found safe. Meanwhile a TikTok video where he addressed his divorce from his partner Emily Rooney has gone viral on Reddit, prompting concern over his mental health.

The Fredericksburg community was left worried after Chris Rooney unexpectedly went missing. The issue was also reported to law enforcement. According to the Headline Reporter, he was last seen on July 25 at his home.

Fortunately, on 3 August 2023, the official The Yeet Baby Instagram account announced that Rooney was found. They said in a since-deleted Instagram story:

“He has been found safe. He is safe. Thank you for your prayers.”

Meanwhile, a video where Rooney was enraged over assumptions about his divorce has gone viral on Reddit.

Chris Rooney’s Emily Rooney TikTok video goes viral

Reddit user u/cozybookworms took to the r/tiktokgossip forum to upload a video of Rooney when he had disappeared. The same has raised eyebrows in the past few days. In the TikTok clip in question, the 35-year-old addressed a comment that read:

“Alcohol is poison. You lost your beautiful wife because of it so that tells me you need to stop drinking 100%. Have you tried naltrexone?”

Responding to the same, Chris Rooney said exasperatedly:

“If a man said something like this to my face, with such confidence and such inaccuracy… that it’s not even remotely true… Comments like this, they trigger me. They make me an angry person. So please don’t make me an angry person. Because if I’m around other angry people, you know… we’re going to have to get to fighting because too many stupid comments like this.”

Chris Rooney, who is popularly called Uncle Chris online tied the knot with Emily however, the two are in the midst of a divorce. Reddit user u/veruca73 claimed that the couple decided to separate after his wife suffered from two miscarriages which he did not handle well.

A news outlet also reported that Chris is dealing with alcohol addiction. Reddit user u/spinchrecall claimed that the TikToker attested to the same by agreeing with a comment online that claimed that his drinking problem led to his divorce.

However, neither Chris nor Emily have publicly addressed the reason behind their separation.

Fans defend Chris Rooney from “spiraling” claims

Many took to social media to express that Chris was spiraling from his recent divorce and alcohol addiction. However, he was ardently defended by fans. A few comments online read:

At the time of writing this article, Chris had not taken to this social media accounts to address his recent disappearance.

For those unversed, Chris is best known for his The Yeet Baby social media account. He has amassed over five million followers on his official TikTok account where he frequently posts with his niece and nephew. Fans adore his funny videos with the two children.