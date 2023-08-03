Jim Toth net worth: Fortune explored as Reese Witherspoon and husband officially divorce

American actor Jim Toth and actress Reese Witherspoon are officially divorced, four months after the duo announced their separation. As per court documents obtained by TMZ, the former duo signed a marital dissolution agreement on August 2. The publication also reports that Toth and Witherspoon also reached a custody agreement for their son, Tennessee, but the details are yet to be revealed.

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon first announced their separation in March 2023, revealing they are splitting up after 11 years of togetherness.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Although the details of their divorce haven't been made public yet, the duo had reportedly signed a prenup before their private ranch wedding in March 2011. The Legally Blonde actress later cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

While speaking to Page Six, a source close to the pair said their split was "amicable" and the romance between them fizzled out.

“There’s no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore.”

The source added that the duo had "zero spark" between them by the end of their marriage.

Jim Toth's net worth explored

Born on July 27, 1970, Jim Toth is a native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Toth's estimated net worth is $20 million at the time of writing.

Toth is best known for being an actor and producer. He has appeared in two episodes of the 2004 television series According to Jim. He was also credited in the films Dallas Buyers Club and The Iceman.

He currently heads the motion picture talent at Los Angeles' Creative Artists Agency. His clients include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Matthew McConaughey. In 2013, Toth and Witherspoon got pulled over and he was detained and accused of drunk driving. He was sentenced to perform community service and one year of probation.

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar in July 2023, Witherspoon compared how her first divorce from Ryan Phillippe was projected in media in comparison to her second one with Jim Toth.

"When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control. To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."

While this was the first time that Jim Toth got married, Reese was previously married to Phillippe with whom she shares two kids, Ava (23) and Deacon (19).

According to People Magazine, Jim Toth has since allegedly moved on with his new girlfriend. The talent agent was spotted on a romantic vacation with an unidentified woman in July 2023. An eyewitness told the publication:

“Jim was staying with a new girlfriend at the Sendero Nosara in Costa Rica. They seemed to be staying in a suite, and they looked really happy, just chilling and soaking up that pura vida vibe. It was definitely romantic.”

On the professional front, Witherspoon last executively produced the television mini-series, Surf Girls Hawai'i.