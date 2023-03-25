How many times has Reese Witherspoon been married? Actress confirms divorce from husband Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are getting divorced after being married for 12 years. Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2006.

On March 24, 2023, Toth and Witherspoon shared a joint statement through Instagram, stating that they had made the "difficult decision" to get separated. They added:

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

They continued by saying that their son is their only priority now and because this is a personal matter, requested everyone to respect their privacy. According to a source for People magazine, the duo are planning to co-parent their child and will try to keep things as normal as possible.

Jim Toth is a popular talent scout and is the head of motion picture talent at the Los Angeles-based Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which manages several Hollywood celebrities. His clients include popular faces from the entertainment industry like Scarlett Johansson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Robert Downey Jr., and others.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's relationship timeline

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth got married in 2011 (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

While speaking to Elle in 2012, Reese Witherspoon revealed that she met Jim Toth at a friend's house following her separation from Jake Gyllenhaal.

Reese and Toth sparked relationship rumors in 2010 after they were spotted going out for dinner together at Santa Monica eatery Locanda Portofino. A source for People magazine stated at the time that the duo had a lot of fun and got along well.

Reese and Jim got engaged in December 2010 and during her interview with Elle, she said that while she was not planning to get married again, Jim promised her that he would take care of her and show her every day what a good partner is. The pair tied the knot in March 2011 at a wedding ceremony that was attended by their close family and friends.

Witherspoon revealed in March 2012 that she and Toth were expecting a child.

They welcomed a baby boy in September of the same year. The duo celebrated their 11th anniversary a year ago on March 26, 2022, where Witherspoon posted three pictures of herself and Toth. She captioned it:

"Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love and laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you."

Reese Witherspoon's relationship history

Reese Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe. The duo first met in 1997 and got engaged the following year. They exchanged vows in 1999 and became the parents of two children – Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe.

Reese and Ryan separated in October 2006 and their divorce was finalized the same year. The former couple were granted joint custody of their kids.

Following her separation from Phillippe, Witherspoon dated Jake Gyllenhaal for two years until 2009.

