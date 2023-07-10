Popular TikTok influencers Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have decided to end their marriage. The gay couple has been together since 2017 and got married in August 2022. Nicky Champa confirmed the news of their separation to Out magazine (dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community) in an exclusive interview recently.

“With social media, it’s a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand,” he said.

He further added:

"I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person. I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He's a very special person and will always remain that way for me."

Nicky Champa also hinted at the fact that the nine-year age gap with ex-husband Pierre Boo was one of the major contributing factors behind the relationship’s end. While Champa is 27, Boo is 36.

The former feels that their relationship was constantly under pressure especially because they were social media influencers.

Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo share a YouTube channel

Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have been the power couple on TikTok for several years now. Their content focuses on their daily lives and traveling as a homos*xual couple.

While Nicky Champa has 13.3 million followers on the social media platform, Pierre Boo has 13.7 million. The duo also share a YouTube account where they have roughly 2.5 million subscribers.

While Nicky Champa had a heart-to-heart with Out Magazine, Pierre Boo took to his Instagram stories on Sunday and posted in three different threads. At first, he wrote:

“We broke up.”

It was followed by “We are so sorry everyone,” while wrapping it up with a heartbreak emoticon.

Nicky Champa, on the other hand, was elaborate during his interview with Out. He mentioned how with age, priorities start differing. He also added how in the age of social media, it’s difficult to constantly keep up with the changing times and how both he and Boo were getting tired of maintaining a certain image.

“It almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode.”

He further continued by saying how he often “felt trapped within an ideology of what we’ve become” and said that he got lost in the relationship and even comprised a lot by fully dedicating himself to it and the “brand that we were building.”

In conclusion, Nicky Champa said:

“I think that at this stage in my life, I had to choose me and pick me first. And I think [Pierre] had to do the same, and that’s the direction we’re heading in. I think my biggest goal is to find my voice and space to be myself. That’s what my focus will be going forward.”

Champa also confirmed that he and Boo will no longer be creating content together as they will look to focus on different stages in their respective careers.

About his own path, he mentioned how he recently started working with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and is currently pursuing acting and modeling, aside from being active on social media.

As per Instinct Magazine, the couple has filed for divorce. They met in March 2017 during a movie audition and have been together ever since, until their recent split. While Nicky is a Texas native, Boo hails from France.

The duo started their joint Instagram account in September 2018 and began their TikTok careers in July 2019. In September 2020, they launched their joint Youtube channel, and finally in April 2021, they moved in together.

Since then, the two have made many public appearances arm-in-arm such as at LACMA: Art + Film Gala, GLAAD Media Awards, and About You Awards Europe.

