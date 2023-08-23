"Can't wait!": Fans over the moon as DJ Snake hints at a potential collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa in a recent fan interaction

On August 21, 2023, DJ Snake shared a picture with BLACKPINK's Lisa on his Instagram account, accompanied by a black heart emoji. Naturally, fans responded with a series of comments. Surprisingly, the French producer replied to a fan's comment inquiring about a new music collaboration between the BLACKPINK member and DJ Snake. His response was a simple "OK," hinting at the potential for another collaboration between the two.

Previously, the duo had collaborated in 2021 on the song SG, which stands for "S*xy Girl," featuring Puerto Rican singer Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion.

Notably, just two days before the aforementioned Instagram post, the pair were seen together at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas. They were captured enjoying the vibrant music and spending quality time together.

Following DJ Snake's response to the fans' comments, social media buzzed with speculation about the impending collaboration, and fans enthusiastically shared their thoughts.

BLINKS are eagerly awaiting another collaboration between DJ Snake and Lisa

As DJ Snake shared the picture with Lisa on his Instagram, fans were ecstatic and hoped for another collaboration between the duo, specifically featuring the BLACKPINK member and DJ Snake in new music. The French producer's response to fans' comments left no doubt that something exciting was in the works, igniting anticipation.

Meanwhile, viral videos and photos of the duo dancing at Zouk Nightclub intensified fans' desire for a collaboration.

Moving on, 2021 track SG debuted impressively at the 19th position on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Notably, the song earned a gold certification in France and secured the 4th spot on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, along with the 11th place on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

The song's remarkable success extended to topping the Latin Airplay chart in the United States, making Lisa the first K-pop artist to accomplish this.

BLINKS are now hoping that the speculation surrounding the duo's new music will indeed turn into reality, allowing them to experience the captivating synergy of DJ Snake and the MONEY singer once again.

More about the BLACKPINK member

Lalisa Manobal stands out as a rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea. Hailing originally from Buri Ram, Thailand, she holds the distinction of being the sole Thai member within YG Entertainment's prominent South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK.

On September 10, 2021, the rapper unveiled her inaugural single album, titled Lalisa.

In the year 2021, she accomplished yet another milestone by walking on the runway for Celine's Summer 2022 collection. Continuing her foray into the fashion world, in 2022, she attended the Celine Menswear Spring Summer 2023 event alongside BTS' V and Park Bo Gum.

In August 2022, Lisa clinched the title of Best KPOP at the MTV's VMAs, adding another accolade to her growing list of achievements.

BLACKPINK is scheduled to conclude their Born Pink World Tour on September 17, 2023.