Cardi B and Bella Poarch drama explained as internet responds with hilarious memes

On Friday, August 12, Bella Poarch and Cardi B got into a heated argument on Twitter after Poarch claimed that her debut EP, Dolls, was"better than any Cardi B album."
The popular TikToker's EP received a mix of good and bad reviews, but the online feud kicked off when Poarch responded to a tweet by Twitter handle PopCrave, where she took the aforementioned dig at Cardi B.
When the WAP singer caught wind of the tweet, she shared a screenshot of a private Insta DM sent to her by Poarch herself, where the latter claimed to be a "huge fan" of her music. Cardi B posted the tweet with a cheeky caption that said:
"Haha ..I got a better one."
Following the screenshot posted by Cardi B, Poarch continued uploading a slew of other offensive tweets which have since been deleted. One of the tweets even asked netizens to participate in a poll and vote on whether they were "Team Cardi" or "Team Nicki." Another tweet from Poarch's account read:
“100 thousand likes and ill leak her nudes rn I swear to god”
Cardi B, for her part, matched pace with Poarch as she continued to post comebacks in response to the former's tweets. Some of her reactions read as follows:
On August 13, Poarch addressed the matter and issued a public apology on Twitter:
“Hey guys it’s Bella…I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account. Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now. And I’m so sorry to @iamcardib for the dumb shit that was tweeted.”
However, since there is no conclusive evidence to back up Poarch's claim that her account was hacked, netizens seem reluctant to take it seriously.
Netizens react to Bella Poarch and Cardi B internet feud
Internet users were shocked to see the two musicians fight it out on social media. As the feud gained traction online, it became evident that most fans favored Cardi B on the matter and were hesitant to believe Bella Poarch's subsequent apology.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
At the time of writing this article, Cardi B had not responded to Poarch’s apology.