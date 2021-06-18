"I was always made fun of for the way I looked": Bella Poarch opens up about being bullied, mental health, and more in interview on H3 podcast

On June 17th, Bella Poarch guest starred on the H3 podcast. The TikToker shared stories about her childhood, life in the Philippines, and her journey being in the military.

24-year-old TikTok sensation Bella Poarch has amassed over 70 million followers, with one of the most viewed TikToks of all time. The Philippine native has grown in popularity over her mysterious past being in the military, as well as garnering fans with her "cute" persona.

With her latest single "Build a Bitch" doing well on the music charts, Bella Poarch is one of the few success stories of TikTokers-turned-singers in the recent past.

Bella Poarch tells all on the H3 podcast

On Thursday evening, the H3 podcast released a new episode interviewing Bella Poarch. As Bella Poarch seems to have become a big fan of Hila Klein and her brand Teddy Fresh, fans were looking forward to the podcast having her on as a guest.

Bella began detailing what her life was like before her fame, and what it was like having lived on a farm in the Philippines.

"It was very hard. I had to wake up at 4 am every morning and finish all my chores."

The 24-year-old then began discussing her traumatic childhood and what life was like having an abusive American stepfather. She said:

"My stepdad would get really mad at me and be like 'You're not eating breakfast if you don't get this done' ".

She continued by mentioning a time she had gone to school with an injured hand.

"I went to school one time with a swollen hand and it was bleeding. My teacher was asking me why I was so slow at writing that day. Nobody gave a sh**".

Bella then started to talk about her childhood and how she was treated.

"Yeah, I always grew up getting bullied. Like in school, I was always made fun of for the way I looked."

Bella also further spoke on mental health and her time in the military, given that fans found her past to be "mysterious".

Fans rave over the podcast episode

Fans took to Twitter to express how exhilerated they were to see the TikTok-sensation on her first guest appearance.

Twitter users described Bella Poarch as "genuine" and "sweet", as her story about her upbringing was "heartbreaking" and "hard to watch" for many.

Getting my snack and planting my ass down for this😂 — Mavisko🌷 (@mavisko87) June 17, 2021

LOVED THE PODCAST!! So excited for upcoming interviews — FactuallyCorrectThicc-Fil-A (@FactuallyRightt) June 17, 2021

I loved the interview! It was so genuine, raw and bitter-sweet. I think this is your best interview by far! Bella seems like a genuine sweet person and I hope she finds happiness. — 🌚 Grace 🌝 (@grrra_ce) June 17, 2021

For anyone hating without watching the interview, atleast give it a chance. I never really knew much about Bella but, her story is a compelling one and this episode was alot heavier than I was expecting. Worth the watch and a nice break from all the drama online right now ❤ — Jessica Alexander (@Jessicahhh5150) June 17, 2021

Loved this interview. She's a sweet person who has dealt with bullshit from the time she was a child. It's amazing how it hasn't affected her temperament or kind spirit. Great video. — AvocadoAtLaw (@IAmBeefus) June 17, 2021

This episode was probably one of the most engaging, Great work! — no (@BRUHkring) June 18, 2021

It's a great podcast, u should watch. — Kiki (@Poneja_fr) June 17, 2021

Missed the in-person interviews, glad they're back babyyyy ♥️♥️♥️ — mary (@noiiseey) June 17, 2021

Now that restrictions have been lifted in the state of California, fans of the H3 podcast are excited to see what guests the show will have on next.

Edited by david.benjamin