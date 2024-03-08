"Carrying Dior on her back": Fans in awe as BLACKPINK's Jisoo ranks #1 in most-talked celebrities online during 2024 Paris Fashion Week via Brandwatch

BLACKPINK member Jisoo made heads turn at Paris Fashion Week when she attended the Dior exhibition on February 27, 2024. The Dior ambassador showed up in a black buckled jacket and braided hair. The whole look was quite comparable to Wednesday Addams's distinctive look, played by Jenna Ortega on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on March 7, 2024, Brandwatch stated that the BLACKPINK sensation was the most-mentioned celebrity on the internet from 2024 Paris Fashion Week. Earlier, on February 27, Sprinklr (CMX platform and software company) stated that the idol ranked No.1 as the most-used hashtag on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans were over the moon as they learned of the latest development. One fan praised and hailed the musician for "carrying Dior on her back."

Expand Tweet

"Queen of Paris fashion week strikes again": Internet reacts to Jisoo being the most-mentioned celebrity

She soared to the top of the list of celebrities discussed after attending the Dior Ready-To-Wear Fall 2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week. With more than a million mentions on X, Dior's partnership with the artist propelled the fashion brand to second position in terms of retweets.

Brandwatch, a consumer intelligence and social media management tool, mentioned that the data was collected between January 12 to March 5, 2024, as reported by X user @NEWSJISOO.

Expand Tweet

Jisoo showed up just minutes before the presentation in a sophisticated but endearing outfit. The exquisite design company had its Ready-To-Wear Fall 2024 designer show today in Paris, France. She was dressed in a long buckled jacket over a white button-down shirt and a black and white polka dot tie.

She accessorized with a black Lady Dior purse and platform-heeled Mary Janes with socks on. However, Jisoo's addition of the fashionable socks and ribbons gives the entire ensemble a coquette vibe.

One of the highest-paid K-pop artists, the Flower singer has over 77.5 million Instagram followers in addition to a net worth of over $29 million and is well-known for generating massive EMV. Earlier, the influencer marketing platform Lefty released a list of its Top 10 Influencers, and the K-pop sensation came in top.

The performer ranked top with an audience response rate of 7% and a total earned media value (EMV) of $22.4 million, according to the analytics website. With the support of the celebrity, Dior was able to pull in $45.5 million in EMV, making the house the top brand at 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

Fans were thrilled as another social media engagement agency ranked Jisoo and her global influence with a single appearance at 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The BLACKPINK singer terminated her contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023, after spending seven years with them since her group's debut. After that, the singer launched her independent company BLISSOO on February 21, 2024, to focus on her solo singing and acting projects.

It is important to note that the four members of the band renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment to continue promoting BLACKPINK together. The Flower vocalist is currently reported to have been working on her upcoming solo music while simultaneously filming for her forthcoming drama Influenza.

In other news, London-based contemporary luxury brand Self-Portrait announced Jisoo as their ambassador on March 6, 2024.