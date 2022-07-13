Casey White update: Alabama inmate charged with murder in connection to death of prison guard Vicky White

Former Alabama prisoner Casey White, who returned to prison after staging a massive escape along with corrections officer and partner in crime, Vicky White in May, is being charged with felony murder.

On April 29, 2022, both Casey White and Vicky White disappeared from the Lauderdale jail premises in Alabama. This was followed by a serious manhunt for the two escapees, which went on for 11 days. On May 9, police were successful in tracking down the convict and his accomplice. Vicky White, however, reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before she could be apprehended by the authorities.

Inmate Casey White is being charged with the offense of felony murder in connection with the death of the former corrections officer who was involved in his prison break, though the extent of her involvement is still unknown. He is also being charged with the crime of Escape in the First Degree.

On July 6, he was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury and a warrant was served. This charge adds to his previous charge of capital murder for the murder of Connie Ridgeway in 2015.

What is felony murder and why is Casey White being charged with the death of his co-conspirator?

On April 29, corrections officer and star employee, Vicky White, had vanished on her way to a supposed mental health examination with Casey White, a convicted felon who had been sentenced to 75 years in prison for a previous capital murder charge. 11 days and a dangerous manhunt later, the fugitives were cornered by the authorities in Evansville, Indiana. Vicky White, however, met a tragic end when she died of gunshot wounds before they could be arrested.

The 56-year-old former officer is believed to have died from self-inflicted injuries. A coroner had determined suicide to be the cause of her death. It is, however, unclear whether there has been any change in the information available.

According to court documents, White is being charged not with directly shooting the ex-officer, but with 'causing the death of Vicky White'. The indictment specifically states:

"...in the course of and in furtherance of committing Escape in the First Degree, caused the death of Vicky White who died from a gunshot to the head, in violation of Section 13A-6-2, of the Code of Alabama, against the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama."

In the state of Alabama, the felony murder law states that when a person commits a crime, and "in the course of and in furtherance of the crime," another person loses their life, the perpetrator themselves is considered to be the murderer. Hence, regardless of Vicky White's alleged suicide, Casey White gets charged with felony murder according to the law that is codified in Section 13A-6-2 of the Code of Alabama.

foxnews.com/us/casey-white… He is guilty of felony murder. Felony murder is any death, for any cause, occurring during commission of a felony. Example: While you are robbing a bank a patron dies of heart attack; you just won a felony murder charge. He is guilty of felony murder. Felony murder is any death, for any cause, occurring during commission of a felony. Example: While you are robbing a bank a patron dies of heart attack; you just won a felony murder charge.foxnews.com/us/casey-white…

The trial date for White has not been fixed as of yet.

