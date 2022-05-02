Who are Casey White and Vicki White? $10,000 reward offered for information on escaped inmate and missing corrections officer 

The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for an inmate Casey White and officer Vicki White after they disappeared from the jail premises on April 29.

Casey, an inmate, and Vicki White, a corrections officer, were last seen at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in Alabama on Friday morning.

White said she was bringing him to a psychiatric examination, but it was later discovered that no such appointment had been made.

Authorities are looking into whether White assisted the convict in escaping or was kidnapped by him. Despite having the same surname, the two are not related. Casey White should be considered "armed and highly dangerous," according to authorities, because he may now have access to the officer's weapon.

Speaking at a press conference on April 29, Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County said, White left the detention center with the prisoner around 9.30 am CDT after telling coworkers she was taking him to the court for a mental health examination.

Someone discovered Vicki's car in a shopping center parking lot just after 11.00 am. Officials discovered that the prisoner has not been returned to custody at 3.30 pm, and no one could reach the officer.

For information leading to Casey White's apprehension and the whereabouts of Vicki White, the US Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000. In a statement talking about the incident, US Marshal Marty Keely said:

"Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public."

All about Casey White and Vicki White

According to WAFF.com, Casey White was charged with capital murder in the killing of Connie Ridgeway, who was found dead in an apartment complex in 2015.

The deceased, who was found dead in her living room, was 59 years old at the time. He was suspected of being paid to carry out the murder.

According to the reports, White confessed and was also accused of "a home invasion, two carjackings, and multiple shootings in North Alabama and South Tennessee, which left a dog dead and a woman wounded."

As for Vicki White, she has worked with the agency for nearly 25 years, according to Sheriff Singleton. She is the assistant director of corrections, and one of her responsibilities is to provide courthouse transportation.

He said that her choice to accompany the prisoner to the courts alone broke regulations since someone accused of such a serious offense would generally be accompanied by two deputies. He further said:

"I can tell you that every employee in this office is shocked that she is missing and that this has happened."

Sheriff Singleton described White as an "exemplary employee" who had been named employee of the year multiple times.

He stated that he needed strong evidence before charging White of any wrongdoing.

"Did she assist him in escaping? That's obviously a possibility. So we're looking into that as one angle of the investigation. Was she kidnapped en route to the courthouse? You know, taken against her will? That's obviously another angle we're looking at. Knowing the inmate, I think she is in danger whatever the circumstances."

Vicky White has worked with the department for roughly two decades, according to Singleton. Her mother and two brothers reside in Lauderdale County, and she is a widow with no children.

