Papa John's employee shows TikTokers how to save major bucks on orders 

On April 11, a Papa John’s employee uploaded a TikTok video giving a breakdown of the expensive charges food delivery apps add to even the smallest offers. The pizza chain giant, like many other national and local restaurants, is present on delivery apps to improve their reach to customers. But the TikToker who goes by the name ProfessorPizza told his followers of the difference in prices when ordering from a food delivery app like GrubHub, Uber Eats, etc. and ordering food from the restaurant itself.

For a long time, food delivery apps have been notoriously known to add extra charges to the order aside from tips and taxes. The TikToker’s video, which has gone viral on the app, gained around 59,000 views in less than a day per sources. Let’s take a look at what Papa John’s ProfessorPizza educated his fellow TikTokers about.

Papa John’s ProfessorPizza gives tips for saving money on food orders

TikTok is a globally famous content app that has many pros and cons. But the app has increasingly been used to relay trustworthy information and sage advice on everything from life to money. And now it is about ordering food on food delivery apps. TikToker ProfessorPizza in his video took the users through an order that he had received while working at Papa John’s. He detailed the difference in prices between the order placed on the app and the pizza chain’s own service.

The TikToker stated,

“This is a great example of why you shouldn’t Use Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Grubhub. So, I had an order come through from Grubhub.”

The order was a “Works” pizza, but there was a pretty big difference in the cost to the end consumer. It was a medium Works, nothing special – no drinks, no sides. “Check out the total,” he added, showing a screen that read $28.64.

Then he switched to an order that was sent to Papa John’s of the same medium “Works” pizza which ended up costing $21.60 to the customer. This revealed a $7 difference in the prices of the orders. This difference would only grow bigger with the size of the order, thus indicating that users tend to spend more money on their food when ordering from delivery apps.

ProfessorPizza’s video was pretty enlightening since it brought to light the stark price difference and the amount of money that could have been better spent somewhere else.

