"Certified burgerphile" - Internet reacts as DJ Akademiks is allegedly banned from the McDonald's app

Just a day after Twitch banned DJ Akademiks, the streamer also faced a ban from the McDonald’s app. The news was posted on DJ Akademiks’ X handle, which is seemingly run by him. On his X account, he shared that his 8.6 million McDonald’s app points will be "seized by the authorities" and used for charity donations.

While McDonald’s has not specified the details and reasons for the ban, it is worth noting that the streamer allegedly got banned from Twitch after grooming allegations, as he supposedly made s*xual remarks towards a minor during a broadcast.

However, as soon as the news about DJ Akademiks getting banned from the McDonald’s app reached the realms of social media, several netizens began commenting on the same.

“Certified burgerphile," an X user commented.

Furthermore, others also said:

“I didn’t know it was possible to get banned from fast food apps. Well, at least those points are going to a good cause…” said one X user on the post.

“They really hit him with the McBAN But 8.6M points for charity? W or L?” added another netizen.

“Dude had generational wealth,” joked one netizen.

Others also commented by stating how this had gone “too far.”

“This can’t be real,” exclaimed one social media user.

“LMAO! This has gone too far,” wrote one person.

“Taking it too far,” commented another internet user on the post.

“A very regretful moment happened”- DJ Akademiks addresses his ban and apologizes for his comments on the minor

The whole controversy started on January 23, 2025, when several clips started floating on the internet showing the streamer's conversation with a 15-year-old Twitch streamer, NourGxd. In the clips floating on X, and other platforms, Akademiks can be heard saying:

"Yo, if Max (PlaqueBoyMax) said he wanted to try f**king a dude, will you let him f**k you?”

However, the minor streamer responded by saying a “no,” to which, Akademiks again said:

“Why not? Yo, suppose he's like your bro, 'Listen, you always wanted me to be next to you, now I can be inside of you.”

However, as the streamer received a lot of backlash for his comments, he issued an apology through the Rumble Stream, as he said:

"A very regretful moment happened where it derived from a Discord where we are usually like super buddy-buddy and honestly, if everything I said in that court got leaked, it would be crazy. Definitely a regrettable moment and we're gonna use this as a teachable moment."

He continued:

"I'll just take the responsibility. I should do better and will do better and I think that's the best way to do it."

While many publications, such as Black Enterprise, reported that DJ Akademiks has been banned on Twitch, the streaming website has not yet commented. Notably, this is not the first time that the streamer has been banned on Twitch. He also received a ban in October 2024, for reasons unknown.

