What are the allegations against Jason Spisak? "Arcane" Silco voice actor controversy explained

Actor and voice artist Jason Spisak, known for voicing the character of Silco in Netflix's Arcane, was accused of reportedly grooming an underage fan in 2022. At the time, a social media user claimed that Spisak dated and allegedly exploited an unnamed fan.

While it was later revealed that the fan wasn't a minor but a 22-year-old individual, debunking the rumors, other fans called out the actor for dating someone significantly younger. The actor was 49 years old at the time, meaning there was nearly a 25-year age gap between them.

Disclaimer: This article has references to grooming that may upset the readers. Discretion is advised.

The allegations were debunked, and the actor continued working on Arcane season 2, which was released on November 9, 2024. Amidst the release of the second season of the animated Netflix show, a TikToker, @Ketchoop found the previous accusations and shared them on the platform.

“Okay so Silco’s VA is a creep, wow alr,” the TikToker wrote.

The TikToker added that they weren't even "surprised for some reason" and shared a brief video on the above-mentioned allegations. The post garnered traction with over 75,000 views. However, it has since been removed.

In 2022, a netizen, @IAmTheTruth shared screenshots of an alleged fan account of Jason Spisak and claimed that he dated the unnamed fan, accusing him of exploiting them. While the fan was discovered to be a 22-year-old individual, the age gap between the actor and the fan drew flak from netizens.

Some people called the age gap, "problematic," while others called the actor out for connecting with the fan on private WhatsApp groups. However, some fans defended him and stated that despite the age difference, it was a relationship between two consenting adults.

Exploring Jason Spisak’s role in Arcane

As mentioned earlier, Jason Spisak's animated show Arcane season 2 was released on November 9, 2024. It is an animated steampunk action-adventure series created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee and is currently streaming on Netflix.

The show has been adapted from 2009's multiplayer online battle arena video game League of Legends and was announced on its 10th-anniversary celebration in 2019. The first season of Arcane began airing in November 2021.

It revolves around sisters Violet aka Vi and Powder aka Jinx, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell respectively. Set in the fictional utopian city of Piltover, the show follows Vi and Jinx as they find themselves amid conflict.

Jason Spisak voiced the character of Silco/Pim, the show’s main antagonist for the first eight episodes. He was also the father figure to Jinx and was exclusively created for the show, without having a foundation in the League of Legends universe.

However, the character was killed off in the season 1 finale. His last words to Powder, “Don’t cry, you’re perfect,” began trending in the aftermath. In December 2021, during an interview, Jason Spisak shared how he joined the voice cast during the COVID-19 period and couldn’t interact or record with other artists.

“I’d never met Ella, the actress who plays Jinx, at all until the premiere. It’ll blow your noodle when you think about all the scenes we did together and our interactions,” he said.

Jason Spisak also recalled falling in love with the role of Silco instantly after his audition where he was asked to read the famous monologue from the third episode.

“It resonates with you when the writing is so good. Alex Yee was responsible for a lot of that feel for Silco. He put his heart and soul into defining a character that he had to create out of whole cloth. There were no references for him,” he added.

The Pennsylvania actor also credited League of Legends developer Riot Games, especially their senior manager of creative operations David Lyerly, for choosing him as the voice artist for Silco. Lyerly was also the casting director and voice-over producer for Arcane.

“When they showed me the picture of him [Silco], I went, ‘Hey, that looks like me.' They didn’t use me 100% for the model, but it’s pretty inspired. And it’s perfect. He’s perfect… A villain is just the hero of a different story,” Spisak shared.

The voice actor also hailed the character development of Silco, where he believed, “If you want what you want, you have to stop at nothing to get it.” He was seemingly referencing the vision of the nation of Zaun. Jason Spisak wrapped up by saying he never got “mad” at people for looking at Silco differently, but was glad and “privileged” they see him at all.

“He’s just the hero of a different story told from a different perspective. History is written by the victors and villains tend to be the losers,” he concluded.

In September 2023, he echoed similar opinions during his appearance on the Unscriptify Podcast.

Despite his death at the end of the first season, Jason Spisak’s Silco appears in flashback scenes in the second season that launched this month. Arcane Season 2 was released in three parts, Act I, II, and III, on November 9, 16, and 23, respectively.

