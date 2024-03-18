Channing Tatum reacts to FIL Lenny Kravitz's shirtless pic amid rumored 'relaxed' wedding prep with Zoë Kravitz

Singer Lenny Kravitz's thirst trap on Instagram did not go unnoticed by his future son-in-law, Channing Tatum. Standing outdoors in sunlight, Kravitz posted a shirtless picture of himself on March 15 with the caption "Standing in love and gratitude."

A day later, Channing Tatum joked in the comment section. He wrote:

"Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha."

Tatum is engaged to Lenny's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz. Besides his future son-in-law, other celebrities like Kelly Rowland and Rosario Dawson reacted to the picture.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's relationship explored

As per PEOPLE magazine, the Magic Mike actor began a relationship with Zoë Kravitz in 2021. The pair sparked dating rumors when Kravitz cast Tatum in her directorial debut Blink Twice, set to be released this year on August 23.

In October 2023, the pair was reported to have been engaged. This was confirmed when Zoë Kravitz was spotted donning a huge diamond ring while leaving a Halloween party. When asked about his daughter's engagement, Lenny Kravitz told Entertainment Tonight:

"When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it — I've done well. Blessed."

Channing Tatum via Instagram story (screenshot via Instagram/@channingtatum)

Channing Tatum recently supported Lenny when he attended the singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony as Zoë's plus-one. On March 12, Tatum re-posted Lenny's photo on his Instagram story with a simple caption: "Legend ... Period."

According to OK Magazine, the couple are planning a "low-key" wedding ceremony in their backyard. As per their source, the wedding will be a "relaxed, elevated" event with many A-list guests in attendance. However, no confirmed date has been released for the wedding.

Lenny Kravitz Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame (via Getty/Rodin Eckenroth)

This marks their second marriage since Tatum and Kravitz previously married to other people. Channing Tatum was famously married to dancer Jenna Dewan for nearly a decade, sharing one child with her. On the other hand, the Kimi star was espoused to actor Karl Glusman for about 18 months.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine on January 31, 2024, Lenny opened up about his daughter's relationship with Tatum:

"It feels right. I like [Channing] very much... They also do the work. They are dedicated. That's what it's all about. It's beautiful to watch."

Zoë Kravitz's father added that it is "wonderful" to welcome Tatun to his family.

Lenny Kravitz was announced as one of the nominees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in February. His daughter, Zoë Kravitz, was last seen on the big screen as Catwoman in 2022's The Batman.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum will appear in his fiancée's directorial debut, Blink Twice, on August 23, 2024.