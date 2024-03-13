Zoë Kravitz roasts father Lenny Kravitz for netted shirt at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Nearly 35 years into his career as a musician and actor, Lenny Kravitz was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony on March 12, his daughter Zoë Kravitz made a playful jab at the singer's fashion choices.

Taking to the podium, Zoë dedicated a speech to her father. In a display of their heartwarming father-daughter bond, Zoë hilariously roasted Lenny's choice of shirts. Eliciting laughter from the audience, she said:

"I've seen your incredible dedication to your art. But mostly, I've seen through your shirts. According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt."

Zoë Kravitz's light-hearted roast made not only her father laugh, but also amused netizens on social media. With 11 albums in his repertoire, Lenny Kravitz is set to release his 12th studio album Electric Blue Light on May 24, 2024.

What did Zoë Kravitz say in her speech?

The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz took it upon herself to honor her father Lenny Kravitz with a speech during his Walk of Fame ceremony. Held in Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, the 45-year-old star dedicated a portion of her speech to talk about his love for his "netted shirt."

"I respect it, you really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works."

"Wow!" Lenny reacted and clapped his hands as the audience burst into laughter. Zoë continued:

"You two make each other better. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."

The actress then made a more serious and sincere speech, speaking about how "awesome" it was to have Lenny Karvitz as her father.

"Your radness doesn't come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts. It comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love... You make people feel alive. You remind them of the only thing that matters - Love."

The actress also mentioned her grandparents and congratulated her father, calling him a "star." The man of the hour gave his daughter a hug and could be heard saying, "That was beautiful. I love you."

Fans reacted positively to Zoë Kravitz's speech on social media, with many finding humor in her playful roast. Besides Zoë, Lenny's longtime friend Denzel Washington also delivered a speech during the Walk of Fame ceremony. Celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Marla Gibbs, and Verdine White were also in attendance to show their support.

In February, Lenny Kravitz was also announced as one of the nominees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The inductees are set to be announced in April, and Kravitz has been nominated alongside fellow musicians such as Cher, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Sinead O'Connor.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will air on ABC and also stream live on Disney+.