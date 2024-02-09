“DENZELLLLL”: NBA fans ecstatic with an emotional tribute from Hollywood legend Denzel Washington for Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers recently paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by immortalizing his iconic 81-point performance with a bronze statue outside the Crypto.com Arena. For those unable to witness the unveiling in person, the Lakers' social media team crafted a heartfelt tribute video commemorating the legacy of the five-time NBA champion.

The tribute video, posted on the LA Lakers X account, garnered widespread praise from Lakers and Kobe Bryant fans. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it was well-received for its excellent presentation, further elevated by the narration of renowned actor Denzel Washington.

Just recognizing Washington's voice and giving praise to Bryant sent chills to fans. Here are some reactions:

"DENZELLLLL," reacts @MANOMAGIC

Few fans responded with heart emojis after seeing the video collab of Kobe's highlights along with Denzel Washington's voiceover.

Some Kobe fans posted their favorite photos and GIFs of Bryant in reaction to the tribute video.

One fan recalls watching Kobe Bryant go ballistic during the third quarter of the 81-point performance upon seeing the statue unveiled.

Just recalling Kobe's memory through the tribute video brought down tears for some fans who missed the 18-time NBA All-Star.

Details of Kobe Bryant's 81-point statue and plans for the second and third statues, revealed by Vanessa Bryant

As the LA Lakers unveiled Kobe Bryant's statue, his wife, Vanessa Bryant, then revealed that this was just one of three statues to be done in memory of the former league MVP. These statues would depict Kobe in different iterations, symbolizing various stages of his life and legacy.

One statue would feature him in his renowned No. 8 jersey, while another would showcase him wearing his later No. 24 jersey. The third statue would depict Kobe alongside his daughter Gianna, who died alongside him in the 2020 helicopter crash.

The first statue stands 19 feet tall and weighs 4,000 pounds. The craftsmanship of Julie Rotblatt Amrany captures Kobe Bryant in a pose he selected years ago. It commemorates his remarkable 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, the second-highest single-game point total in NBA history.

The statue is set on a base displaying the game's box score and a quote from Kobe. It's encircled by five NBA championship trophies.

Moreover, it includes a QR code that directs to a short film directed by Antoine Fuqua and narrated by Denzel Washington. This film highlights Kobe's career and significant moments, such as his historic 81-point game.

