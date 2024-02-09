Vanessa Bryant announces 2 more Kobe Bryant statues will be outside Crypto.com Arena, including one with Gigi: All you need to know

The LA Lakers honored the late NBA legend and Hall Famer Kobe Bryant after unveiling his statue outside Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The 17-time champions had announced that the statue would be unveiled in a special ceremony that would take place on February 8.

This statue is dedicated to his accomplishments with the Lakers while he was wearing No.8. However, Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant announced that there will be two more statues outside the team's home court in memory of the legendary guard.

The first one will feature Gigi Bryant, Kobe and Vanessa's daughter, who also died in the helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The second one will be dedicated to Kobe Bryant's accomplishments with the LA franchise while he was wearing No. 24.

It is still unclear, though, what these two statues will look like and when they will be unveiled.

Vanessa Bryant reacts to critics of Kobe Bryant's statue

Vanessa Bryant unveiled the late Kobe Bryant's statue at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The pose on the statue is from the game against the Toronto Raptors back in 2006, when the Lakers' legend scored 81 points, which remains the second most of all-time in league history.

Still, there were some critics about the pose and Vanessa addressed them during the official press conference.

"For the record, Kobe picked the pose you’re about to see. If anyone has any issues with it, tough s***. It is what it is."

Vanessa Bryant added that it was a 'sad day' for her family and that they will never forget what happened four years ago, but it is a 'special moment' for Bryant's supporters worldwide.

She said (via People):

"It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us since Kobe and Gigi aren't here for what is supposed to be an incredibly joyous moment and Kobe’s legacy. Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning. And this moment isn't just for Kobe, it's for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years."

"And to the fans here in LA, this is a special city Kobe was so proud to represent. You welcomed him with open arms and have been so important to him, our family and his legacy."

Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the LA Lakers (1996-2016). He didn't play for another team in the NBA. He retired as a five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, one-time regular-season MVP, 18-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

The Lakers have retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys, while several former teammates were in attendance at the special ceremony where his statue was unveiled.

