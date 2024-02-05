Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 5, 2024

The Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans game is just one of the six matchups slated by the NBA for February 5. This marks the inaugural encounter between the two teams in the 2023-24 season, and the Pelicans have emerged victorious in two out of the last three meetings against the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors struggle to make ends meet as they are 12th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. The team enters this game with seven losses in the last eight matches and has suffered consecutive defeats against the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder.

On the other side, the New Orleans Pelicans have won back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. Their record improved to 28-21 and are seventh in the NBA Western Conference just half a game behind the Phoenix Suns.

Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup will take place inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisana on February 5 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Bally Sports New Orleans and SN will put the gem on television while NBA League Pass is the popular choice for those who prefer to watch via online livestream.

Moneyline: Raptors (+450) vs Pelicans (-600)

Spread: Raptors +11.5 (-110) vs -11.5 Pelicans (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors (u231.0) vs Pelicans (o231.0)

Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have two players in their IR and both are game-time decisions. Herb Jones is still checking if he is good to go while Larry Nance Jr. is also testing if his ankle will hold.

For the Toronto Raptors, center Jontay Porter will still see if his back could handle playing the game against the Pelicans. His status remains 'questionable' until the team doctors give him the clearance.

Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted lineups

The starting lineup for the Toronto Raptors is in good health, comprising RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley as guards, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes as forwards, and Jakob Poeltl at the center position.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans will also use their usual starting five. Jonas Valanciunas mans the center position and he is joined by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram at the front court. CJ McCollum an Trey Murphy II are both starting as guards.

Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

Zion Williamson has been the force that the Pelicans expected from him and his NBA prop is at 23.5 points. He has gone over in the last two games and he should go over again with the trend.

Also given 23.5 points for his NBA prop, Brandon Ingram has been Williamson's tandem in scoring the basketball for the Pelicans. But with a complete roster, he has struggled to get over in the past two games. He should go under in this matchup with the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans should pick up their third win in a row against the visiting Toronto Raptors. The spread is too wide to get covered and the total should go under in this inter-conference matchup.

