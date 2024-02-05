How much does it cost to rent NBA Arena? Price & more details explored

Most basketball players dream of playing in an NBA Arena at some point in their lives. For most people, this will remain a pipe dream, as only the top talents in the whole world get the chance to set foot on an NBA court in a professional capacity.

According to Medium, renting out the arena could cost between $21,000 and $35,000 for a night. The site does not specify how much it is for specific arenas but one can assume that the price would depend on several factors, with NBA arenas like the New York Knicks Madison Square Garden being on the upper tier when it comes to price

Fans can lace up their sneakers and step onto an NBA Arena without going pro, as proven by a group of Toronto Raptors fans who traveled to support their team during their Feb. 4 game against the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Arena.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aside from coming from Toronto to support their team on a road game, it turns out they also rented the court. After the game had concluded and most of the people had cleared out, these fans stepped on the court and played a pickup game among themselves.

Expand Tweet

Also read: NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 teams ft. Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder (Week 15)

What is the most expensive NBA arena?

NBA teams each have their own respective homecourts where they play all their scheduled home games in a season.

However, aside from hosting professional basketball games, these venues also host other high-profile events, such as concerts for extremely popular artists. As such, some of these places include state-of-the-art facilities that ensure that the people who attend these events are comfortable.

This also means that lots of money went into constructing these arenas, with the amount invested in them going up to over a billion dollars.

Currently, the most expensive of the NBA Arenas is the home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center. Constructed in 2019, the Chase Center cost $1.4 billion.

The two other arenas that cost over a billion to construct are the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum, which cost $1.2 billion, and the Brooklyn Nets' Barclays Center, which cost roughly one billion.

Meanwhile, the Paycom Center, which the Toronto Raptors' fans rented to play on, cost $89.2 million to construct.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!