The Cleveland Cavaliers have been unstoppable lately and continue their ascension to the top spots of the Eastern Conference in the NBA. For their part, the OKC Thunder continue their impressive run this NBA season and remain on top of the Western Conference.

The LA Clippers, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets are also among the top teams in their respective conferences, while the Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to adjust to the arrival of new coach Doc Rivers.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Top-10 teams in the NBA after the end of Week 15:

NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 teams ft. Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder (Week 15)

#10 - Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks

They are trying to adapt to the arrival of coach Doc Rivers and the changes to their playing style, but continue to struggle. They are second in the East with a 33-17 record, but have lost five of their past 10 games.

#9 - Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley Timberwolves

They are second in the West and tied with the OKC Thunder, but they have failed to capitalize on their great start. Still, they are part of the four-team conference title race in the West.

#8 - Boston Celtics

Derrick White Boston Celtics

They have been battling some ups and downs lately, especially at home, but have comfortably retained the top spot in the East with an NBA-best 38-12 record.

#7 - Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets

The reigning NBA champions continue to play consistently on both ends and are just half a game behind the Thunder. With Nikola Jokic playing at an elite level again, the Denver Nuggets want to maintain their momentum and climb to the top.

#6 - Sacramento Kings

Sabonis Sacramento Kings

They have won two games in a row and have stayed strong in the battle of the fifth place in the West. They are fifth (29-19), but the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans are getting closer.

#5 - Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns (29-21) have been battling injury woes all season long. However, they have turned things around lately and are fighting with the Kings for the final two spots that offer direct qualification for the playoffs. Still, they are a few games away from the top four teams in the West.

#4 - LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have been playing consistently for weeks now and they are just a game away from the top of the West (33-15). They have won three in a row and eight of their past 10 games and have emerged as a legit title contender.

#3 - New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson New York Knicks

They saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end, but with only one loss in their past 10 games, they are a step away from the second place in the East (32-18).

#2 - OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder

Like we said, they have maintained their impressive run and are on top of the West. They have won three in a row and have a 35-15 record.

#1 - Cleveland Cavaliers

Caris LeVert Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won five in a row and nine of their past 10. They have a 31-16 record and could surpass the Bucks with another win.

