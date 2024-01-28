OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | January 28, 2024

The OKC Thunder visit the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET. The matchup marks their second season encounter, with the Thunder winning their previous meeting. The game is a part of the NBA's five-game slate for the day.

The game will be broadcast locally on the Bally Sports Network, with DET for home coverage and Oklahoma for away. It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

The Thunder (32-13) are first in the West. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-83 on the road on Friday. Zion Williamson did not play for the Pelicans due to a left foot bone contusion, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 31 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Pistons (5-40), meanwhile, are last in the East. They lost at home 118-104 on Saturday to the 14th-placed Washington Wizards. Bojan Bogdanovic tied for a game-high with 30 points.

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

Spread: Thunder (-13) vs Pistons (+13.5)

Moneyline: Thunder (-900) vs Pistons (+640)

Total(O/U): Thunder (O 239.5) vs Pistons (U 240)

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Thunder are on a five-game winning streak and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games. They rank in the top five in team net rating with +8.6 (second), offensive rating of 120.8 (fourth) and defensive rating of 112.2 (fourth), including shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc (third).

The Pistons have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are on a historically subpar winning percentage of 11.11%. They rank in the bottom five in all categories, with a -10.2 net rating (29th), 111.0 offensive rating (26th), 121.2 defensive rating (29th) and 35.2% from beyond the arc (26th).

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons starting lineups

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeuous-Alexander will start at PG, Josh Giddey at SG, Luguentz Dort at SF, Jalen Williams at PF and Chet Holmgren at center.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham will start at PG, Jaden Ivey at SG, Bojan Bogdanovic at SF, Isaiah Stewart at PF and Jalen Duren at center.

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 32.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark. His assists prop is set at over/under 6.5 and is not favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Cade Cunningham has averaged 22.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 20.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons predictions

Despite playing on the road, the Thunder are heavily favored to beat the Pistons, according to sportsbooks and betting lines.

The Thunder have maintained a formidable presence throughout the season, in stark contrast to the Pistons, who have struggled under new coach Williams.

