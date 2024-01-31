New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans will square off against the Houston Rockets for the third time this season on Wednesday. New Orleans has lost by a combined five points in their 0-2 record versus Houston. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, who have played well against the Rockets, will lead the Pelicans again in their next encounter.

The Rockets have alternated wins and losses in their last four games. If that trend continues, they could lose to the Pelicans on Wednesday. Houston, however, could build on its impressive 135-119 win over the LA Lakers on Monday and go on a modest two-game winning run.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pelicans have lost their last three games including two of their four-game road swing. They had an excellent chance of beating the Boston Celtics on Monday but collapsed in the fourth quarter. New Orleans better forget that loss as the Rockets will be going after them.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Rockets will host the Pelicans at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas at 8:00 p.m. ET. Space City Home Network and Bally Sports New Orleans are two of the local channels that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-130) vs. Rockets (+110)

Spread: Pelicans (-2.0) vs. Rockets (+2.0)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o230.5 -110) vs. Rockets (u230.5 -110)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets: Game preview

New Orleans’ defense took a vacation in their last four losses. They lost by an average of 17.0 points during that stretch. The Pelicans recovered some of that defensive mojo against the Boston Celtics but fumbled it starting the fourth quarter.

Herb Jones, the Pelicans’ top defender, is questionable. If he’s unable to play, they could be in trouble again.

Expand Tweet

The Houston Rockets have to move past their big win over the LA Lakers. They will have to concentrate and put their focus on the New Orleans Pelicans who are raring to snap out of their losing slump.

Alperen Sengun continues to be the center of everything Houston runs on offense. He got superb support from Jalen Green in the win over LA. Both will need to carry over the same type of performance to end their trend of alternating wins and losses.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups

Herb Jones gets the start if he’s cleared to play. Otherwise, Larry Nance Jr. could take over his spot. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum will open the game for the Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

Rockets coach Ime Udoka has been using the same starting lineup for most of the season. He will likely stick with Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green to line up for tip-off.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Zion Williamson has a 22.5 over/under points prop, which is roughly the same as his season average of 22.0 PPG. Over his last four games, he is averaging 22.5 points, which is why betting under may be the better option.

Alperen Sengun’s over/under points prop is 23.5, significantly higher than his season average of 21.9 PPG. The Turkish international had 31 points in the Rockets’ win over the Lakers and might have another big scoring night versus New Orleans’ lethargic defense. He could go over his points prop on Wednesday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Houston Rockets will be confident of defending their home court following the win over the LA Lakers. They could stay unbeaten against the New Orleans Pelicans and win the season series.

The Pelicans and the Rockets combine for 230.3 points per game, which is a little lower than the points total prop of 230.5. Most oddsmakers predict Wednesday’s total points to go under.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!