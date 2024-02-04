LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 4, 2024

The LA Clippers are gearing up to face the Miami Heat on Sunday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. E.T. This will be their second game of the season, with the first held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 2, 2024. The Clippers won that matchup 121-104.

Currently, the Clippers are placed third in the Western Conference table with a record of 32-15, including eight wins in their last 10 games. They won their last two games, with their latest win being against the Detroit Pistons, 136-125.

The Miami Heat currently hold the seventh position in the Eastern Conference with a 26-23 record. On a two-win streak, they won three out of their last 10 games after defeating the Washington Wizards 110-102.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Preview, Prediction, Odds and Betting Tips

The Los Angeles Clippers have two players on their injury report: Ivica Zubac, who is dealing with an ankle problem and is questionable for the game, and Moussa Diabate, who will be out.

Head coach Tyronn Lue is expected to use a starting lineup of James Harden, Terrance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Mason Plumlee.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls will be without players such as Duncan Robinson and Dru Smith. With Jamal Cain also listed as questionable, head coach Erik Spoelstra could use a starting lineup of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, and Bam Adebayo.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Prediction

With a 62% chance of securing the win, the LA Clippers are favored for this matchup and the sportsbooks have them at betting odds of 1.61. Alternatively, the Miami Heat are trading at 2.45.

Moneyline: Clippers (-169) vs Heat (+148)

Spread: Clippers -4 (-110) vs Heat +4.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): -110 (o224.5) / -110 (u226)

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Bam Adebayo's recent success suggests he could have a big rebounding night if Ivica Zubac returns. He's averaged 12.1 boards in his previous eight games versus Zubac since the Bubble season, and he's cleaned 11 or more boards in all but one of them. One possible bet to take could be Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds.

Terrance Mann may get a usage bump if Zubac plays. With the Heat not very good at preventing corner threes and Mann ranking in the 76th percentile for a 3-point rate (26%), another possible bet could be Terrance Mann over 6.5 points

