Chris Evert recently expressed her admiration for the legendary American singer Cher and her 40-year-younger boyfriend, producer A.E. aka Alexander Edwards.

Cher, 77, and Edwards, 38, have been dating since late 2022, after meeting at Paris Fashion Week and exchanging phone numbers through a mutual friend. The pair made their public debut in March 2023 at the Versace Fall Show.

The pop icon recently released her first-ever holiday album, Christmas, which features a collaboration with her boyfriend on the track 'Drop Top Sleigh Ride.'

On X (formerly Twitter), Cher posted a cozy photo with her boyfriend, on Saturday, January 6. The picture shows her embracing him while sitting on his lap, with one hand on his back and the other gently holding his chin.

"Love is Love," Cher wrote.

Evert shared Cher's post on her X account and wrote:

"Awww, good for them! 💗💗💗💗"

Chris Evert faces second battle with ovarian cancer, opts out of Australian Open broadcasting duties

Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

Chris Evert recently revealed that her ovarian cancer had come back and that she won't be a part of ESPN’s team for the 2024 Australian Open.

Evert was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January 2022. She completed chemotherapy and her doctors assured her that the cancer had a 90% chance of not coming back because they found it early.

Evert said that she was lucky that they detected it early again and that she started another chemotherapy treatment.

"Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I've been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back. While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early," Chris Evert told ESPN.

"Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed and I have begun another round of chemotherapy," she added.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also mentioned that she won't be able to contribute to ESPN's Australian Open coverage but she would be back for the rest of the Grand Slams.

"I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season! I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself. Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season," she added.