"Thanks for supporting my boy" - Boris Becker shows gratitude to American singer Lenny Kravitz for hosting son Noah Becker’s art exhibition

Boris Becker expressed his gratitude to American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz for hosting the former tennis player's eldest son Noah’s art exhibition at CHURCH Boutique in West Hollywood, California.

The exhibition, which took place on Thursday, February 22, also celebrated Kravitz’s nomination for the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, which was announced earlier this month.

Noah Becker, an artist, a model, and a DJ, is the eldest son of Boris Becker and his ex-wife Barbara, a former German-American actress and model, who divorced Boris in 2001.

Kravitz, a Grammy-winning musician, has been friends with the Becker family for a long time. He is also Noah’s godfather and has always supported his artistic endeavors. The 59-year-old hosted Noah’s first fashion show in Miami in 2011 and also served as the best man when Barbara married Belgian artist Arne Quinze in 2009.

Kravitz was recently nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Noah created an artwork to celebrate his achievement. Noah was previously linked to Kravitz's daughter and 'The Batman' and 'Divergent' actress Zoe.

Becker shared a few pictures from the event on his Instagram account on Sunday, February 25, and wrote:

"Noah’s exhibition in LA hosted by Lenny Kravitz! So proud of his work and development as an artist. Thanks for supporting my boy."

Some of the attendees of the event were Noah’s brother Elias Becker, singers Sevyn and Foushee, Barbara, and German actor Boris Kodjoe.

Boris Becker endorses Holger Rune’s decision to rehire Patrick Mouratoglou as his coach following split with the German legend

Holger Rune and Boris Becker at the 2023 ATP Finals

Holger Rune has rejoined forces with Serena Williams' former tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, following his recent separation from Boris Becker and Roger Federer's former coach Severin Luthi.

The reunion comes after Rune's initial split with Mouratoglou in September 2023, following a disappointing performance at the US Open. Mouratoglou's return to the Dane's camp was officially announced on Wednesday, February 21.

"Hello @pmouratoglou looking forward to new victories together with you and the team," Rune wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sometimes you must try a variety of things to find out what works for you and what does not. In the recent months I have learned a lot about what's important for me. With Patrick I did some of my greatest triumphs and I believe he can help me achieving my goals," the 20-year-old wrote in another tweet.

Boris Becker congratulated Rune for his decision on X, writing:

"I heard the good news! @holgerrune2003 is back with @pmouratoglou ! Wishing you guys lots of success in the upcoming tournaments and for the rest of the season."