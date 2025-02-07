"Chapel Hill Bill gonna put a hit out now"— Hilarious memes erupt as Snoop Dogg roasts Bill Belichick over age difference with his girlfriend

Rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg recently roasted American football coach Bill Belichick over his 48-year age gap with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. While hosting the NFL Honors on February 6, Snoop Dogg delivered a sharp joke during his opening monologue:

“I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember — what was it? Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet.”

Jordon Hudson, 24, initially looked shocked but soon closed her eyes and smiled at the joke. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick, 72, was seen laughing briefly, while the rest of the audience seemed amused.

The moment quickly went viral across social media, sparking a wave of meme-worthy reactions from fans. For instance, X user @hollywhoddie commented on sports reporter and NFL host Ari Meirov’s (@MySportsUpdate) post sharing the video alongside the caption, “Snoop Dogg really went there, oh my.”

X user @hollywhoddie joked that Chapel Hill, aka the town housing the campus of the University of North Carolina, where Belichick is currently the head coach, would put a bounty on the Ego Trippin’ rapper.

“Chapel Hill Bill gonna put a hit out now,” the user wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar hilarious reactions on the platform.

“It’s the truth. Dude is old enough to be her great grandfather,” a person wrote.

“NAH LMAOOOOOOOO FINALLY SOMEONE TOLD HIM,” one person wrote.

“It seems like Bill fully stands by this decision lol,” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in with wild responses.

“We were all thinking it,” a netizen wrote.

“Omg this is too savage,” another netizen wrote.

“I thought that was his granddaughter oh my,” a fan wrote.

“Belichick could've gone all Will Smith but nobody had three-and-a-half minutes for him to walk all the way up there,” a user mocked.

This isn't the first time someone has taken a dig at the age gap between Belichick and Hudson. Last year, former New England Patriots star Antonio Brown took to X and wrote, “I heard his girlfriend is a junior there #CTESPN,” after reports of his move to UNC were circulating online.

In brief, exploring Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson

Rumors about Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson, who is 48 years his junior, first surfaced in June 2024. Reportedly, the two met on a flight in 2021 and later began dating in 2023.

Jordon Hudson, born in 2000, is a former cheerleader who graduated from Bridgewater State University and was the first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant. She is also part of the University of North Carolina’s football/cheerleading program.

Before dating Hudson, Belichick was in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday, the executive director of his eponymous foundation. The relationship lasted from 2007 to 2023.

Bill Belichick was previously married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006, and the couple shares three kids, daughter Amanda and sons Stephen and Brian. All three have followed in their father's footsteps, pursuing careers in sports.

The 14th annual NFL Honors took place on Thursday at Saenger Theater, New Orleans, ahead of Super Bowl LIX, which is set for February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in the same city. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off for the coveted title.

