Charles Galloway shooting: Case explored as five suspects charged for murder of Texas deputy 

Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

The deceased 51-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop in southwest Houston on January 23.

After launching an international manhunt for the case's prime suspect, Oscar Rosales, the police arrested him in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, across the border from Del Rio, Texas, on January 26, and he was questioned for hours.

#hounews UPDATE: Booking photos of 5 suspects arrested and now charged in the fatal shooting of @HCpct5 Corporal Charles Galloway last Sunday (Jan. 23).One suspect, Oscar Rosales, 51, is charged with capital murder.

On January 28, four more suspects were held in connection to the case and assisting Rosales after the incident happened - Reina Marquez, Henri Marquez, Jose Romel Hernandez Cruz and Jose Santos Gutierrez Cruz.

What happened in the Charles Galloway case?

On January 23, as per the court documents obtained by news outlet Khou, Reina Marquez, Rosales' common-law wife, told detectives he came home to get her white Toyota Avalon. She reported that Rosales removed two long guns from his safe and said to her that he would hunt and shoot with his friends. The license plate on his Avalon was LYL0927, according to Marquez.

Galloway, who was on a late-night shift training deputies, pulled over a white Avalon in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street. When Galloway called dispatch, the driver got out of the car and opened fire on him with an assault rifle, police later said. Video from Galloway's bodycam and dashcam shows multiple gunshots shattering the windshield. Afterwards, Rosales fled.

Police put Rosales under the radar after they used the footage to identify the license plate registered under Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez. On January 28, authorities arrested 40-year-old Reina Marquez and Rosales' brother, Henri Marquez, for tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

#HouNews Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, are charged with felony tampering with evidence in the murder of @HCpct5 Corporal Galloway.

They are accused of cleaning Rosales' vehicle after Galloway's murder. A third person, Jose Romel Hernandez Cruz, and a fourth, Jose Santos Gutierrez Cruz, have also been charged with hindering prosecution.

In a press conference held on January 27, officials revealed Oscar Rosales had been a fugitive for 25 years. In 1995, he was charged with aggravated assault, but he absconded from parole and subsequently became wanted.

Rosales is also wanted for murder in El Salvador. The authorities will notify other countries in Central America of his arrest. Charles Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister.

