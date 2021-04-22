Charli & Dixie x Simmons mattress: Where to buy, price, size, and all about the TikTokers' new bedding product 

TikTokers Charlie D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio are launching a custom-designed mattress for teenagers and young adults with bedding company Simmons.

This is just the latest in many business endeavors Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have embarked upon: Charli launched her own Dunkin Donuts drink earlier this year, and Dixie released her first single, One Whole Day. The sisters and their family also have a new reality series coming to Hulu.

The new custom-designed mattress is already available for purchase. Read on to know more about Charli's and Dixie's new venture.

Everything to know about Charli & Dixie x Simmons mattress

Where to buy the custom-designed mattress?

The D'Amelio sisters partnered with bedding company Simmons to create a special edition mattress catered for Gen Z. The mattress is available to buy on Simmons' online shopping site.

How much does the special edition mattress cost?

The price of the CHARLI & DIXIE x SIMMONS mattress ranges from $499 for a twin bed to $699 for a king-size bed.

Features of the mattress

All features of the custom-designed mattress are designed by Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and has two inches of gel memory foam and 1.5 inches of motion isolation layer. The mattress also has a supportive base layer of foam and comes with a soft cover. In addition to that, customers will also have a 100-night trial.

What Charli and Dixie D'Amelio say about the mattress

The TikTok sisters spoke to People magazine about their new venture and how TikTok played a role in the collaboration coming along, with Dixie saying:

"Our bedrooms are creative spaces where we can feel comfortable and can create content, and that's something that's super important to us. And the bed is the center of the room. So when we saw Simmons was big on TikTok, it really was just a perfect match."

Her sister Charli added:

"I personally have struggled with sleeping, so I know how important it is. Our mattress is really the most important furniture in your life because how you sleep affects your day and your mood and everything. So we're so excited to give something to kids around our age to make them feel more comfortable in their rooms."

Charli also said she loved the mattress design and added:

"And I love how easy it is to set up — it literally comes rolled up in a box. And then you just put it on the bed, and it expands fully in 24 hours."

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's room makeover TikTok contest

The sisters are also organizing a special contest on Tiktok. Dixie D'Amelio said:

"Basically, what we're doing is a little room makeover for two fans, and we're going to be picking people who post videos on TikTok about why they need a room makeover."

Fans have until May 16, 2021, to create a TikTok video showing their current room and explain why they deserve the upgrade. The TikTok post must include the hashtags #SimmonsDreamRoom and #Contest in the caption and submit the video Simmons.com/DreamRoom via an entry form.