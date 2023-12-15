Charlize Theron to join RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 as a guest judge

The recently released trailer for the 16th season of the iconic Netflix series RuPaul's Drag Race has set fans up for what appears to be the biggest season thus far. A range of new faces will be joining the ever-so-talented judge’s list.

However, this time, Charlize Theron, a noted Hollywood actress who is also an Oscar winner, has joined as a guest judge. The season trailer revealed a range of details about what fans can expect from the show, which is set to see Season 16 being released on January 5, 2024.

Charlize Theron is a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16

The series has previously won an Emmy award and appears to be planning even bigger things for the future. A range of star-studded additions for season 16 means that most Netflix subscribers are already looking forward to its release. With only a few weeks left, the most significant update that has come out of the trailer appears to be the addition of Charlize Theron to the cast.

Theron talked about her admiration for the series and overall drag activism and appeared to be an addition to multiple episodes. Season 16 will be premiered in 2 parts, with the first one being released on January 5.

Regardless, as things stand, Theron is hardly the only recognizable new face on the show. The actress will be joined by the likes of Becky G, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, and Ronan Farrow.

The array of celebrity judges appears to be a new feature that will be delved into further in the coming time. The judges include a range of multi-talented individuals from industries such as Hollywood and music.

Moreover, while the list of celebrity judges is bound to make the show tempting for fans, a rule change is also set for the upcoming season. An extra power described as an Immunity Twist will lead to even more excitement concerning the show.

With a range of drag queens from around the world set to compete in Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race, some epic showdowns can be expected once the season arrives. Season 15 of the show also saw a bit of a format change in that episodes were only 60 minutes long.

However, with Season 16, RuPaul's Drag Race is set to return to its roots and will have episodes that are 90 minutes long. The trailer also promises a range of new challenges for the viewers, with 14 drag queens from around the world expected to take the stage.

The castlist is already out, with the likes of Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál, and Xunami Muse expected to compete.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 will debut on Friday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.