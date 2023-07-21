"Cheez Its are about to skyrocket": Carlee Russell cheese crackers story sparks disbelief, triggers hilarious reactions online 

Carlee Russell has become the subject of interest on social media after she went missing for two days. The nursing student has come under fire after Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis seemingly noted that they found several discrepancies in her story. The supposed kidnapping victim revealed to police officers that she was fed cheese crackers by her alleged abductors, which has sparked a hilarious memefest online.

Recently, Nick Derzis, the Hoover Police Department chief revealed that they were unable to verify most of Carlee Russell’s claims of being kidnapped. They shared that prior to the 25-year old’s disappearance, she had researched online whether one has to pay for Amber Alerts, how to take money from a cash register without getting caught and also the movie Taken.

There were also web searches for bus tickets from Birmingham to Nashville found.

The police chief also revealed that Carlee Russell told them that her supposed kidnappers undressed her and may have taken pictures of her. Derzis also added:

“She stated the next day, she woke up and was fed cheese crackers by the female. She said the woman also played with her hair but could not remember anything else. At some point, she was put back in a vehicle.”

The police also noted that they did not believe Russell’s theory of trying to help a lonely child on a highway when she got abducted. Derzis said:

“To think that a toddler, barefoot, that could be three or four years old, he’s going to travel six football fields without getting in the roadway without crying, it’s just very hard for me to understand.”

Netizens have since taken to social media to slam Carlee Russell for potentially creating a false kidnapping story which grabbed the attention of people nationwide in the US.

Netizens ridicule Carlee Russell for cheese crackers story

Internet users were in disbelief after the alleged kidnapping victim claimed that she was fed cheese crackers when she was abducted. Netizens created hilarious memes about the famous cheese crackers company Cheez-Its. A few hilarious memes online read:

pinksnowkitten @pinksnowkitten5 I can't w this Carlee Russell s***...stripped her down and when she woke up they were feeding her cheese snacks? Somehow this doesn't sound like torture to me 🤣🤣🤣 I've been on worse dates 🤣🤣🤣

☮️ @humancoffeebean Fed cheese crackers, hair played with, pictures taken… all on my list for the perfect date! #CarleeRussell

Lilly inLondon @Lillyin_London

Your kidnapper’s doing your nails and is feeding you cheese crackers

#CarleeRussell pic.twitter.com/kt8GHMy2uA Being kidnapped in 2023:Your kidnapper’s doing your nails and is feeding you cheese crackers

Casey @stumbelina it’s a shame carlee russell lied about being kidnapped for many reasons but girl, the worst thing you could think of that the kidnappers could do was feed you cheese crackers?! cheese cracker trauma

Elon’s Musk @StayWokey #CarleeRussell taught me not to trust 3 year old pantless barefoot toddlers in diapers with orange hair driving a 18 wheeler offering me cheese crackers #CarleeRussell Hoax

One netizen also noted that they found it peculiar how Carlee had stopped by a Target and picked up granola bars and Cheez-Its prior to her disappearance and was also fed the latter snack when she was kidnapped.

the little engine that could @jaaaeee_ She said her abductor fed her cheese crackers but home girl was seen buying cheez an hour before her “abduction”…so they left her wig, car, purse, phone AND Apple Watch but grabbed the crackers?!!! I am so done!! Lol #CarleeRussell

Carlee Russell’s parents Talitha and Carlos told in an interview with NBC News that they believe that their daughter fought for her life when she was abducted. Her mother also added that her daughter made it back home safely after “physically” and “mentally” fighting for her life.

Her parents declined to make public what their daughter told them once she returned home. They said:

“Carlee has given her statement so that they can continue to pursue her abductor.”

The Hoover Police Department have announced that the investigation into the 49-hour disappearance of Carlee has not come to an end. They stated that they are continuing to “uncover every piece of evidence” that will help them find out what exactly happened.