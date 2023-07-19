"Chicago rappers been under suspicion all day": Lil Jay kisses transgender inmate in viral video, sparks wild reactions online 

Video of a transgender man seemingly getting intimate with Chicago rapper Lil Jay in prison has gone viral across social media platforms. The singer is spending time behind bars after being involved in a domestic violence incident where he broke his girlfriend’s jaw and also pointed a gun towards his mother-in-law. Netizens were stunned by the video which recently went viral and shared their hilarious reactions online.

Popular Twitter gossip page Raphouse TV was one of the first publications which reported about the jail occurrence. They wrote online:

“New Footage surfaces of Chicago Rapper Lil Jay Kissing A Transgender Inmate while Being Locked up”

In the viral video which has almost amassed over a million views online, the rapper can be seen sitting on a chair in what seems to be a canteen. The reported transgender male can then be seen kissing Lil Jay when no one else was around. A while later, the rapper’s fellow inmate can also be seen sitting on the singer’s lap. It seemed like there was no opposition from the rapper as per the video. Hence, it is safe to assume that the act was consensual.

How the prison video made it online remains unknown. The identity of the supposed transgender male who was with Lil Jay was also unavailable at the time of writing this article.

Netizens respond to the viral Lil Jay video

Internet users were surprised by the video and posted their hilarious reactions online. A few read:

This is not the first time the rapper has been questioned about his sexuality. In older interviews, Lil Jay was asked about having a “gay cellmate” however, he ardently denied being around other inmates who were gay. He said in an interview that he was never given a cellmate as he was “beating the f**k” out of them. The rapper also added that he was dealing with “PTSD” so he was not given a cellmate.

Lil Jay’s criminal history explored as jail video goes viral

The 29-year-old rapper was first arrested in January 2015 after being charged for irresponsible firearm discharge which is a class four felony. A bail of $400K was set for the Chicago rapper.

The No Stress singer got in trouble with the law after a failed drug exchange. A confrontation occurred during the same which led to Filmon Rezene getting shot amongst others. The drug dealer claimed self-defence. However, the rapper who was also part of the incident was convicted of murder conspiracy and also having the intent to kill and hurt.

In July 2019, he was then sentenced to 12 years in jail. He was eventually released after serving seven years of jail time. However, he was locked up again for domestic violence as mentioned prior.

The rapper was also violently attacked by another inmate in jail which led to him breaking his leg and left him in a wheelchair.

Prior to him being infamously known for landing himself in jail, he became popular online for having feuds with fellow rappers like Lil Durk, Chief Keef and 600 Breezy amongst others.