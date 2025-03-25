Chick-fil-A’s signature sauce to be available at Costco and Sam’s Club for the first time ever: All you need to know

Costco and Sam's Club are set to have Chick-fil-A's signature sauce on their shelves. This is the first time ever that the fast-food chain's products will be available at these retailers.

Costco has been one of the biggest retail chains in the United States for a while now while the likes of Sam's Club have also grown in popularity. They generally have great deals and choices across the board. They sell products from various brands, making it convenient for customers to shop in one place.

They are now adding another fan-favorite product to their shelves. Let's check it out:

Chick-fil-A's signature sauce coming to Costco, Sam's Club, and more

The fast-food chain's signature sauce is tangy, a bit spicy and delicious. It makes a lot of their products taste incredible and it has become a fan favorite over the years. These can be used with pretty much anything, be it sauces for burgers or hot dogs, in salads, as dips, or even in scrambled eggs.

Chick-fil-A's signature sauce is already available at some retailers but it comes in an 8-ounce or 16-ounce bottles at max. However, this sauce will now be available at Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale. It's the first time ever that these retailers will be selling this sauce. It will exclusively be available in a two-pack that contains two bottles of 24 ounces each.

Chick-fil-A's Director of consumer packaged goods, Beth Grant, said (via Southern Living):

"Customers continue to tell us that they enjoy the versatility of our Chick-fil-A sauce flavors with their at-home meal creations."

"Meanwhile, the brand stated in a press release that this collaboration will “give customers a simple way to bring their favorite flavors into their at-home cooking routines.”

It's unclear when exactly the product will drop at these retailers but it will be soon.

Costco's recent exciting product releases

The retail giant continues to bring exciting products to its shelves for its customers. While Chick-fil-A's sauce is in the savory category, Costco recently released Apple Berry Pie and Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake.

The Apple Berry Pie is a spring special and has already garnered great reviews. Meghan Overdeep shared with Southern Living:

"The crust is sweet and soft and somehow both crumbly and doughy. As far as the flavor of the filling goes, it reminds me a lot of strawberry rhubarb, another springtime staple. Raspberries and strawberries lend tartness to the apple and give it a vibrant red hue."

"There aren't too many seeds in it either, which can sometimes be the case with berry pies. Overall, it’s sweet, but not too sweet."

The Apple Berry Pie comes in a huge size of almost 74 ounces and retails for $15.99. Customers can also order it online for $18.71.

Costco also recently released Fujiya Strawberry Sponge Cake. However, this is only available in certain locations in the United States. The cake features layers of sponge, strawberries, and cream and is rich but not too sweet.

The cake weighs around 27 ounces and retails at around $18-19 across different locations. It is available with 10 pre-cut slices.

Costco continues to bring exciting new products for its fans across the store, be it in the dessert section or pantry. For further details, customers can visit their nearest outlet or visit the chain's website.

