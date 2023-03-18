Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris Twitter video spark hilarious memes online 

Donald Glover’s Swarm has garnered immense traction online, with Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris stirring up conversations on the internet recently. Within the first five minutes of the first episode of the show, the pair can be seen getting intimate on screen. Internet users were stunned by what they saw and created hilarious memes online.

In the scene in question, Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, watches her sister Marissa Jackson, who is played by Chloe Bailey, and her boyfriend Khalid, played by Damson Idris, getting intimate with the door wide open. When Khalid notices Dre, he smiles at her and nods without stopping.

Swarm follows Andrea “Dre” Greene, a music fan who becomes obsessed with her favorite singer and how she goes to drastic lengths to gain her favor.

Netizens react to Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris scene

Internet users were taken aback after seeing the scene at the beginning of the show. Many did not expect the show to start with the said scene. Several noted that that section of the episode was extremely graphic and looked incredibly real. A few hilarious reactions online read:

Not Jake From State Farm @LordHo3kage Just saw the Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris video Just saw the Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris video https://t.co/Vfz6VO5MCf

Jase @itsmejase_ Me opening twitter and seeing Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris Me opening twitter and seeing Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris https://t.co/kXVHO5MIUm

Post Carlone @carltonkitheka1 Damson Idris is shooting such scenes with Chloe Bailey and going home to Lori Harvey ??

Damson Idris is shooting such scenes with Chloe Bailey and going home to Lori Harvey ??https://t.co/ZPxpxyb1gW

vintage + fly mf @DomGiavonni Me seeing that Damson and Chloe Bailey scene Me seeing that Damson and Chloe Bailey scene 😭 https://t.co/GrVfKwJpNo

Jacob Hampton @jacobytheboss16 Me after watching Swarm and seeing that Damson Idris and Chloe Bailey scene Me after watching Swarm and seeing that Damson Idris and Chloe Bailey scene https://t.co/N7HeYN5RqO

Tommie Battle³ @tommiedotjpg That Damson/Chloe clip has more bookmarks than likes That Damson/Chloe clip has more bookmarks than likes https://t.co/znp5f0Beqv

♡ @laacolee me watching #Swarm and it immediately showing that scene with chloe and damson… like they wasted NO TIME. me watching #Swarm and it immediately showing that scene with chloe and damson… like they wasted NO TIME. https://t.co/JTiTX1VgZg

⁵chris🥷🏽 @CheckDownChris No way I just seen Damson Idris doing that to Chloe Bailey No way I just seen Damson Idris doing that to Chloe Bailey https://t.co/6NkRAvc5r1

freebandz @denyoflow Damson Idris when he read the script and found out chloe was the love interest Damson Idris when he read the script and found out chloe was the love interest https://t.co/GM0RjzqgkY

BET @BET Me looking at why Chloe and Damson Idris trending. Me looking at why Chloe and Damson Idris trending. https://t.co/Sin1etAvnx

Chloe Bailey opens up about filming scene with Damson Idris

The 24 year old is no stranger to the television industry. She is also an actor on the show Grown-ish alongside her sister Halle Bailey. Bailey also starred in Praise This, Meet the Browns, Jane and Let It Shine amongst others.

However, this was the first time she ever filmed a love scene. In an interview with Deadline, the Mercy singer explained that the script had left her in awe when she first read it. She revealed that it was only then that she realized how necessary the scene was. Speaking about the same, Bailey said:

“I first read the script, I was like, “Oh this is insane, this is incredible,” and I cried, and then I realized, you gotta do that s*x scene, girl.””

The singer-actress admitted that she was frightened to shoot the scene with Idris. However, he reportedly ensured that she felt as comfortable as possible. Bailey stated:

“As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners. I’m not like that s*xual and open. Damson made it really comfortable.”

Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE Chloe Bailey on how Damson Idris made her comfortable filming her first love scene in ‘Swarm’ #SXSW Chloe Bailey on how Damson Idris made her comfortable filming her first love scene in ‘Swarm’ #SXSW https://t.co/jKhKmlTHj4

Chloe Bailey also revealed that they were filming the scene in a “closed set” where there were a limited number of people.

Trying to make the situation less awkward, the actress revealed that they were making a joke out of the fact that the two stars in question had a bouncing ball between them. Bailey said:

“We were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that.”

Chloe Bailey will be releasing her debut album In Pieces on March 31.

MEFeater Magazine @mefeater Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are so cute! 🖤 Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are so cute! 🖤 https://t.co/rBrApkWBst

Damon Idris has been making headlines for his relationship with model Lori Harvey. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that he prefers to keep his personal life behind the cameras. He also stated that he is sure that “blogs” will find another celebrity-couple to speak of, letting him off the hook eventually.

Poll : 0 votes