"Because she knows how men talk": Lori Harvey NDA memes take over internet amid recent claim 

Lori Harvey has left the internet in a frenzy after her alleged dating rules went viral on social media. As rumors of her dating actor Damson Idris spread like wildfire, it has been alleged that Harvey makes her potential partners sign a non-disclosure agreement with a heft one-million-dollar penalty price. As many joked about the same, some netizens were impressed.

Netizen supports Lori Harvey for making men sign an NDA (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

According to Urbanislandz, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were spotted on a date together. It was reported that the pair are romantically involved however, are keeping their relationship away from the limelight.

As the rumors continue to garner traction online, a source claimed that Steve Harvey’s daughter allegedly makes her potential boyfriends sign NDAs that do not allow them to share information about their relationship with anyone.

According to Media Take Out, a source close to the model said:

“Lori makes all the men sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential.”

The source also claimed that the men are prohibited from sharing “photos or messages that they exchange.” This also includes not being allowed to save screenshots or screen-recordings from discussions and video conferences.

The source went on to add that if the partner violates the agreement, “there is a million-dollar penalty.”

It is important to note that the aforementioned information has only been revealed by a source. Neither Lori Harvey nor any of the other parties involved have discussed the same in public.

Netizens react to Lori Harvey making men sign NDAs prior to dating

Internet users were flabbergasted after hearing about the alleged NDA. While some found the situation hilarious and tough to believe, others applauded the 25-year-old model for making her boundaries in the potential relationship clear.

Several women opined that the Tennessee-native must have felt obliged to do so after her ex and rapper Future dissed her in one of his songs titled Maybach. While referring to his former relationship with Lori Harvey, he sang:

“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”

Responding to the dig, Lori said in an interview with Bustle:

“I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation.”

Not many people were against the idea of Lori Harvey allegedly making her potential partners sign NDAs. A few tweets reacting to the same read:

Oyinda. @Oyin_A_ Seeing that Lori Harvey makes men sign NDA's with up to a million dollars penalties before dating them explains why we never hear about her business.

Tartor 🧍🏾‍♀️ @tartoratoator Lori Harvey making men sign NDA's with $1m penalties before dating her is very smart

Shod Santiago @ShodSantiago Lori Harvey having dudes sign an NDA before dating her with a million dollar penalty is FAB!!!

Katie 🫶🏽✨ @peachesnmangoes Lori Harvey making men sign a dating NDA with a $1 million dollar penalty is genius lmao

ℳ𝒶𝓂𝒶 𝒟𝒾𝓋𝒾𝓃ℯ 🌙 @LoveOfDivine The fact that Lori Harvey makes men sign NDA's before going on dates with her is skill. And if you break that, she gets 1M from you

یاسی @yasameme_ Lori Harvey making men sign a $1M NDA is a power move. A win for the Capricorn community

B @BrianniT Lori Harvey issuing NDAs with a 1M penalty to men before dating them is 🔥

…she should've made it $5 million because PERIOD.



I love that idea and that's exactly why you don't hear about her business. I love that for her.

SPADE @WowWhoaWTF The fact that Lori Harvey makes anyone she dates sign an NDA is boss moves. She wont even step foot out with anyone until its signed. This includes screenshots & video recordings of any interactions. If broken, the penalty is a million dollars! Baby WHET! YASSS!

SHU @princessshu_ I really see why Lori Harvey makes men sign NDA's before dating her. Men talk too much

Who is Damson Idris?

The London-native made his acting debut in 2012 after appearing on stage as Sam in the play Khadija. He has also appeared in several British television series, including Casualty, Miranda and Doctors among others. Idris rose to fame after starring as the lead in the Hollywood movie Franklin Saint that premiered in 2017.

Damson Idris studied theater, film and television studies at Brunel University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Art honors degree. To hone his acting skills, he proceeded to train at the Identity School of Acting.

The actor was recently rumored to be dating rapper Saweetie. However, he debunked the same in an interview with the Breakfast Club. Idris claimed that the two were "friends" and did not date.

