"Because she knows how men talk": Lori Harvey NDA memes take over internet amid recent claim 

Lori Harvey has left the internet in a frenzy after her alleged dating rules went viral on social media. As rumors of her dating actor Damson Idris spread like wildfire, it has been alleged that Harvey makes her potential partners sign a non-disclosure agreement with a heft one-million-dollar penalty price. As many joked about the same, some netizens were impressed.
According to Urbanislandz, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were spotted on a date together. It was reported that the pair are romantically involved however, are keeping their relationship away from the limelight.
As the rumors continue to garner traction online, a source claimed that Steve Harvey’s daughter allegedly makes her potential boyfriends sign NDAs that do not allow them to share information about their relationship with anyone.
According to Media Take Out, a source close to the model said:
“Lori makes all the men sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential.”
The source also claimed that the men are prohibited from sharing “photos or messages that they exchange.” This also includes not being allowed to save screenshots or screen-recordings from discussions and video conferences.
The source went on to add that if the partner violates the agreement, “there is a million-dollar penalty.”
It is important to note that the aforementioned information has only been revealed by a source. Neither Lori Harvey nor any of the other parties involved have discussed the same in public.
Netizens react to Lori Harvey making men sign NDAs prior to dating
Internet users were flabbergasted after hearing about the alleged NDA. While some found the situation hilarious and tough to believe, others applauded the 25-year-old model for making her boundaries in the potential relationship clear.
Several women opined that the Tennessee-native must have felt obliged to do so after her ex and rapper Future dissed her in one of his songs titled Maybach. While referring to his former relationship with Lori Harvey, he sang:
“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”
Responding to the dig, Lori said in an interview with Bustle:
“I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation.”
Not many people were against the idea of Lori Harvey allegedly making her potential partners sign NDAs. A few tweets reacting to the same read:
Who is Damson Idris?
The London-native made his acting debut in 2012 after appearing on stage as Sam in the play Khadija. He has also appeared in several British television series, including Casualty, Miranda and Doctors among others. Idris rose to fame after starring as the lead in the Hollywood movie Franklin Saint that premiered in 2017.
Damson Idris studied theater, film and television studies at Brunel University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Art honors degree. To hone his acting skills, he proceeded to train at the Identity School of Acting.
The actor was recently rumored to be dating rapper Saweetie. However, he debunked the same in an interview with the Breakfast Club. Idris claimed that the two were "friends" and did not date.