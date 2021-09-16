Netizens criticize rookie actor Choi Bo Geun for his unintelligible acting in 'High Class'

Choi Bo Geun, who plays the role of teenager Lee Jun Mo in tvN's High Class is facing harsh criticism by netizens online. The mystery drama aired its first episode on 6 September 2021 in which Bo Geun made a brief appearance.

The rookie actor and former idol trainee makes his small screen debut with High Class. However, his performance is not going well with viewers. Netizens are complaining of the 20-year-old's unintelligible acting, adding that they can't understand a word he says.

'High Class' rookie actor Choi Bo Geun faces criticism

Netizens have taken to online platforms to criticize new actor Choi Bo Geun, along with the production team, for his manner of speech. His tone of voice and accent are a bit different than the rest of the actors.

Bo Geun's character Lee Jun Mo appeared in the first episode of tvN's mystery drama High Class for roughly 35 seconds, but viewers already seem upset. Lee Jun Mo is the son of the rich Nam Ji Sun, played by Kim Ji Soo. He struggles with family issues as he believes he is stuck in a house which doesn't belong to him, as his mother has remarried.

The 35-seconds scene showcases Jun Mo's rebellious behavior but the audience can't empathize with him. According to allkpop, multiple netizens are criticizing not only his manner of speech but also his acting.

One netizen commented, "Is he a foreigner?" while another commented, "I'm seriously surprised Kim Ji Soo didn't go 'What?!' when he started talking."

Discussing Bo Geun's tone of voice, one user commented, "I could speak better than him when I had braces." One netizen even compared his voice to that of Google translate's.

Another netizen wrote, "He's like one of those kids at school when they're called on to read from the textbook but no one can hear what he's saying."

Choi Bo Geun appears in the clip below from 0:35:

However, some netizens realized that if Bo Geun's unintelligible scene received a greenlight, then it wasn't his fault but the fault of the producers, editors and directors.

SusanFaye @Susan17755651 @KimSuda13 My first thought is he simply has a speech impedement. The second thought was bad mic. They passed the scene, so i dont want to blame the rookie. 🤔 @KimSuda13 My first thought is he simply has a speech impedement. The second thought was bad mic. They passed the scene, so i dont want to blame the rookie. 🤔

Choi Bo Geun is a rookie actor under Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Golden Medalist.

With four episodes of High Class already done with, it remains to be seen if Choi Bo Geun's acting will improve as the show progresses.

