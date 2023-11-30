Choi Siwon and Jung In-sun in talks to star in new K-drama 'DNA Lover'

Super Junior's Choi Siwon and actress Jung In-sun have recently received offers to star in the upcoming romantic drama, DNA Lover.

On November 30, DongA.com reported that two actors had been approached to act in an upcoming drama. The management label of both Choi Siwon and Jung In-sun have also issued an official statement which supports the latest update.

In a brief statement, SM Entertainment, which manages Choi Siwon, and H& Entertainment, which manages Jung In-sun, shared:

“The actor received an offer [to star in the drama ‘DNA Lover’] and is currently reviewing the offer.”

DNA Lover is a romantic comedy where Han So-jin, a genetic researcher, who has been in multiple failed relationships, starts searching for her destined partner based on genetics.

Jung In-sun will play the character of Han So-jin, who starts to look for her compatible partner through genes. Meanwhile, Choi Siwon is offered the role of Shim Yeon-woo, a good-looking gynecologist, who immediately breaks up with the other person if they get too obsessed or close to him. Yeon-woo also doesn't believe in the idea of fate or marriage.

Choi Siwon is widely known for being a part of the K-pop boy group, Super Junior. However, since his debut in 2005, he has starred in several hit K-dramas including She's Not Pretty, Work Later, Drink Now, Love is for Suckers, and more. He has also acted in Chinese dramas due to his popularity in the region.

Fans can also see him in upcoming K-dramas Death's Game and Planners Capital.

On the other hand, Jung In-sun is popular for her role in the Korean comedy series Welcome to Waikiki. She is also known for her roles in My Secret Terrius, Let Me Be Your Knight, How To Be Thirty, Psychopath Diary, and others.

Set to release next year, not many details about DNA Lover are shared with the public. Firstly, the lead actors are to be confirmed, and the fans can later expect the complete line-up of cast and crew members.

In other K-drama news, Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min are also in talks to star in a new series helmed by Home Town Cha Cha Cha director. Titled Mom's Friend's Son, the drama will showcase the life of Bae Seok-ryu who wants to restart her troubled life, but faces many hurdles due to her dark past.

Like DNA Lover, Mom's Friend's Son will most likely broadcast later this year.