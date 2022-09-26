How did Chris Davidson die? Tributes pour in as former surfing champion passes away at 45

Well-known surfer Chris Davidson passed away at the age of 45, on September 24, 2022, after he was involved in a brawl outside a pub on the New South Wales mid-north coast. In an Instagram story, Davidson's former competitor, Kelly Slater, paid tribute to him and wrote:

"Lost another soldier yesterday. #RipChrisDavo. Had many a good battle with this guy. One of the most naturally talented surfers I ever knew."

Surfing NSW's executive director Mark Windon called Chris a "larger-than-life character," as he tweeted about the surfer's death.

Chris Davidson's cause of death explored

Chris Davidson died after being reportedly punched in a country bar in New South Wales, Australia. The brawl between Davidson and a man named Hrant Coleman took place on September 24, at around 11 pm, after which Davidson fell and hit his head on the pavement.

Police received a call from the pub, Sportsmans Way, at South West Rocks and while they arrived, Davidson was lying unconscious on the ground. Paramedics arrived in an ambulance and transported Chris to a nearby hospital, where he died a little while later.

Coleman was arrested early on Sunday at his house in South West Rocks. The Daily Telegraph stated that Grant is the brother of NSW Waratahs head rugby coach, Darren Coleman.

The 42-year-old has been charged with assault causing death. He appeared in Port Macquarie bail court on the same day where he was denied bail.

Everything known about Chris Davidson

Chris Davidson is a popular surfer (Image via SIVORI99/Twitter)

Chris Davidson's exact date of birth is different on all websites. A few said it was 1976 while others mentioned it as 1977.

The Sydney-native was a member of the Rip Curl Search team during the early 1990s and surfing magazine Tracks named him as one of the most gifted surfers in the world at its peak.

He started his career at the age of 19 and a wildcard was given to him for the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach. Davidson had already defeated Kelly Slater at the 2010 Rip Curl Pro Portugal and that same year, he was ranked 14th in the world in terms of surfing. He later retired as a professional surfer.

He has represented Australia in various competitions worldwide, including the 2009 Billabong Pro in Spain. He made it to the finals but was defeated. Davidson was linked to the Rip Curl Search team at a very young age where he shot many free surfing films with his friend Mick Fanning.

Before his career as a surfer, he underwent several surgeries while also facing some family problems and drug addiction. However, he managed to make a comeback in 2000 and started participating in various competitions.

Although he was a popular surfer, detailed information about his career and educational background remains unknown.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Chris Davidson gained recognition in all these years as a talented surfer. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his demise.

RIP Chris. Had the pleasure to meet Chris Davidson a few times in South West Rocks. Just wanted to genuinely know about your life, and told some good stories.

Beware of street fights. Concrete is unforgiving.



#rip #chrisdavidson apple.news/AIlhLJZHXTFC5O… The is a shame and happens far more than people think.Beware of street fights. Concrete is unforgiving. The is a shame and happens far more than people think. Beware of street fights. Concrete is unforgiving. #rip #chrisdavidson apple.news/AIlhLJZHXTFC5O…

(Punched outside bar, 45yo head hit pavement.

#RIP)

news.yahoo.com/former-austral… Former Australian Surf Pro Chris Davidson Killed After One-Punch Pub Fight.(Punched outside bar, 45yo head hit pavement. Former Australian Surf Pro Chris Davidson Killed After One-Punch Pub Fight. (Punched outside bar, 45yo head hit pavement. #RIP) news.yahoo.com/former-austral…

Davidson is survived by his family members, whose identities have not yet been revealed.

