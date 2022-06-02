WATCH: Johnny Depp spotted in Newcastle pub with Sam Fender and Jeff Beck moments before trial verdict is announced 

Johnny Depp was spotted at a Newcastle pub in England on Wednesday, thousands of miles away from the Fairfax, Virginia courthouse, on the day the jury would be announcing their deliberations for his defamation trial against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard.

One of the actor’s representatives confirmed to the New York Post that he was at The Bridge Tavern in North England. A viral video on social media showcased the 58-year-old actor being ushered out of the venue by his security.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was at the bar moments before the verdict was declared. Musician Sam Fender took to his Instagram story, posting a picture of himself and Johnny Depp, musician Jeff Beck and others on Wednesday. The 28-year-old wrote in the social media post:

“Some serious heroes.”

Sam Fender, Johnny Depp, and Jeff Beck at The Bridge Tavern in the UK (Image via samfender/Instagram)

Johnny Depp jetted off to the United Kingdom after his case’s closing arguments. He stated that he would not be in the courtroom “due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial.”

Darren Williams @DazWilliams 🏻 For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside 👍🏻⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/j73jjiSiop

Before being spotted at the English pub, he performed on stage with Jeff Beck.

Amber Heard’s team took a dig at the actor for not being present in the court during the verdict. He told the New York Post:

“Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp put out statements following legal battle

Johnny Depp sued the Aquaman actress for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed piece in December 2018 with The Washington Post, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Though Depp’s name was not mentioned in the article, his lawyers argued that she insinuated that she was talking about the Edward Scissorhands actor. His team added that her article had taken a toll on his career.

Since then, Amber Heard countersued Johnny Depp for $100 million and accused him of physically and sexually assaulting her.

Johnny Depp won all three counts in his lawsuit. The seven-member jury substantiated that his 36-year-old ex-wife damaged his reputation and career when she wrote about being a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Following the verdict, Depp announced on Instagram that the “jury gave me my life back.” While saying that he was “truly humbled,” he added:

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

The actor also thanked the jurors, the Judge, court staff, the Sheriffs, and his legal team, who helped him “share” his ‘truth.” He ended his statement by saying:

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

Amber Heard expressed immense disappointment on Instagram following the verdict being announced. She said:

“I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

The actress accused Depp’s attorneys of “getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive.” She ended her statement by saying that she was saddened to “lost a right” she believed to have as an American- “to speak freely and openly.”

Depp has since been awarded a sum of $10.35 million along with $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

