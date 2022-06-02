Amber Heard statement: What did she say in response to jury verdict in favor of Johnny Depp?

On Wednesday, a US jury determined that actress Amber Heard made defamatory abuse claims against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and awarded him $15 million in damages.

The Virginia jury of seven found that Heard's 2018 article on the "s**ual violence" shd experienced was defamatory to Depp and was written with malicious intent, making her guilty of libel.

The jury also found that Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, defamed Heard by telling her that her abuse claims were a "hoax" and awarded her $2 million in damages.

Johnny Depp stated in response to the ruling:

"The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled, from the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,"

In response to the verdict, Amber Heard stated, expressing her disappointment and heartbreak at the decision.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

She further said:

"I'm even more disappointed by the implications of this decision for other women." It's a disappointment. It reverts to a time when a woman who spoke up and out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.It undermines the notion that violence against women should be taken seriously."

Amber believes Johnny's lawyers successfully persuaded the jury to overlook the crucial issue of freedom of speech and to disregard violence evidence that was so conclusive that she won in the UK.

Amber Heard expressed her disappointment with the issue of freedom of speech being ignored:

But what makes me even more upset is that I appear to have lost the privilege that I thought I had as an American: the liberty to speak freely and honestly.

Heard and her attorneys exited the courtroom after the verdict was read. She kept her gaze down as the verdicts were read, but she did look at the jurors afterward when they were polled.

The jury in the high-profile defamation case delivered its verdict earlier today. The seven-person Virginia jury deliberates for about 13 hours over three days in Fairfax County Circuit Court near the US capital.

However, closing arguments in the case were held on Friday, marking the end of a six-week trial based on claims and counterclaims of domestic abuse between the Hollywood celebrities.

Depp, 58, sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Amber Heard, who played Mera in "Aquaman," did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is suing for $50 million in damages.

However, Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, claiming that Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, defamed her by saying her abuse claims were a "hoax."

The jury has diligently worked through a special verdict form that contains dozens of questions.

The eight-page verdict form included 24 questions about Depp's suit against Heard and 18 about her countersuit against him.

"You are Heard": Amber Heard gets support from Twitteratis post loss in the case

Hundreds of people gathered outside the courthouse to watch the verdict broadcast live on their phones.

Following the jury's decision on Wednesday that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp after 13 hours of deliberation, netizens took to social media to express support for Amber Heard in the defamation case against Johnny Depp.

Amy Schumer appeared to be on Heard's side when she posted a powerful Gloria Steinem quote on Instagram.

The trial sparked many fan comments on social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, and others, including edits and memes about all parties involved.

Heard sat impassively as the verdict was read out in Fairfax County Circuit Court near the US capital, her eyes downcast throughout, later declaring herself "heartbroken" by the outcome.

