"Chris Evans Boston Accent" trends on Twitter as Lightyear actor showcases accent on red carpet 

Chris Evans is trending on social media after showcasing his Boston accent. Clips of his red-carpet interview have swarmed TikTok and Twitter. Netizens are now confused about whether they find his speaking pattern attractive or revolting.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the actor spoke about his voice work in the upcoming Toy Story spin-off Lightyear. The Sudbury-raised actor went on to joke about his mustache with his interviewee. The 40-year-old grew his facial hair for Netflix’s forthcoming film The Gray Man. While speaking about the same, he asked the journalist:

“What do you prefer, mustache or no mustache” Be honest.”

The six-second clip went on to swarm the internet. Netizens found Chris Evans’ spur-of-the-moment Boston accent incredibly pleasing. The hashtag “Chris Evans Boston Accent” went on to amass a slew of likes on Twitter.

eIena @evanschalamet hearing chris evans’ boston accent come out makes me.. feel things hearing chris evans’ boston accent come out makes me.. feel things https://t.co/5pNeZngVgH

In a longer version of the clip, the journalist noted that Evans looked like trouble. However, the actor went on to joke about himself. He said:

“I mean look, it's embarrassing to say, but it grew on me. That's a little pun. But I started to really like the mustache, I did.”

Netizens go into a frenzy due to Chris Evans’ Boston accent

Netizens could not get enough of the Captain America actor with his fully bearded, silky orange shirt and sunglasses. The internet went berserk over his short interview. A few tweets read:

Hugh McIntyre @PopBangHugh Chris Evans proving once and for all what I've said my whole life:



Boston accents are both absolute garbage and hot as hell.



Chris Evans proving once and for all what I've said my whole life:Boston accents are both absolute garbage and hot as hell.https://t.co/6P66FRr5XT

mac kenzie @therealmackyc i have watched that interview clip of Chris Evans flirting and asking “mustache or no mustache, be honest” in his boston accent AT LEAST FIFTEEN TIMES IN THE LAST FIVE MINUTES. i have watched that interview clip of Chris Evans flirting and asking “mustache or no mustache, be honest” in his boston accent AT LEAST FIFTEEN TIMES IN THE LAST FIVE MINUTES.

Hilary Banks @soniamariesays Me: The Boston accent is fun but it isn't attractive idk



Me watching that Chris Evans red carpet clip: Me: The Boston accent is fun but it isn't attractive idkMe watching that Chris Evans red carpet clip: https://t.co/lclCmhwED0

Rachael 🌙🍄 @HippieFish13 Not everyone realizing how hot men from Boston are because of one Chris Evans TikTok… The Boston accent is the elite accent, and you can’t change my mind 🤷🏼‍♀️ Not everyone realizing how hot men from Boston are because of one Chris Evans TikTok… The Boston accent is the elite accent, and you can’t change my mind 🤷🏼‍♀️

m ♡ harry’s house @lunanovit chris evans saying “be honest, be honest, yeah” with a fucking smirk on and that boston accent has killed me. chris evans saying “be honest, be honest, yeah” with a fucking smirk on and that boston accent has killed me.

ric @cronchynoodle I’m having a heart attack over Chris Evans’ Boston accent in that one interview Lord forgive me I’m having a heart attack over Chris Evans’ Boston accent in that one interview Lord forgive me

liz @bartenderbimbo Bro i just want a man like chris evans with a boston accent and a mustache how is that too much to ask for Bro i just want a man like chris evans with a boston accent and a mustache how is that too much to ask for

LilChickie617 @jessy_617 Just watched this interview where Chris Evans let his Boston accent slip out and it got me pregnant so please respect my privacy Just watched this interview where Chris Evans let his Boston accent slip out and it got me pregnant so please respect my privacy

LadySimms @LadySimms14 You cannot convince me that @ChrisEvans did not know what he was doing when he broke out that Boston Accent of his on the red carpet. HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING You cannot convince me that @ChrisEvans did not know what he was doing when he broke out that Boston Accent of his on the red carpet. HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING https://t.co/ms2HY0lJnj

Chris Evans speaks about his character in Lightyear

The Hollywood star voiced Buzz Lightyear in his latest movie. Talking about how the film showcases the famous character’s vulnerability, he said in an interview:

“Buzz Lightyear has always been a determined, confident and heroic character, but with Lightyear we get a chance to see a more vulnerable and human side of Buzz. We witness his struggles, uncertainties and occasional failures.”

The film, directed by Angus MacLane, is based on Buzz, whose life is turned upside down when he is stranded on a hostile planet. The much-loved character goes on to recruit help to make it home.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans discussed his experience with voicing Pixar’s latest film. He also noted that his famous Marvel character, Captain America and Buzz Lightyear, are pretty similar. He said:

“The characters themselves have a lot of similar overlap in terms of their sense of responsibility and leadership. But they’re very different men, so you take the things that are useful and you leave the things that make Cap, Cap.”

However, the actor noted that the two characters are still “two different men.”

Speaking about how Chris Evans developed the voice for his character, he told Variety that it was “tough,” but he had to find his own interpretation. He said:

“It's tough, you know, the first time you have to do that iconic line 'to infinity and beyond,' you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression because it's intimidating. But Angus [MacLane} and everyone at Pixar was so collaborative, and you kind of let them guide you and eventually you feel comfortable enough to try and make your own tracks in the snow and find your own interpretation while still using Tim Allen as the blueprint.”

Lightyear is set to hit theatres on June 17.

