Christine Romans' net worth: Fortune explored as Early start anchor and CNN stalwart exits after 24 years 

After an illustrious 24-year career at CNN, Christine Romans bid farewell to her role as an anchor for Early Start. As one of the network's stalwarts, her departure has left many wondering about the reasons behind her exit.

Christine Romans, known for her charismatic presence and astute financial analysis, had become a household name during her tenure at CNN. Her ability to break down complex economic news in an easy-to-understand manner earned her a dedicated fan base. However, all good things eventually came to an end, and Romans decided it was time to pursue new opportunities.

On Friday, July 28, she told her viewers her exit from CNN and said:

"It has been a pleasure waking up early for you for so many years to get your morning started. I love CNN dearly. I have loved my 24 year run here. 24 years, right? But I have decided I am ready for a new chapter. I am full gratitude for my CNN family. It is a family. Everybody here are my friends. And I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

CNN @CNN pic.twitter.com/sAmhMnnQSa CNN's Christine Romans signs off air for the last time as she announces she is leaving the network after 24 years cnn.it/44IbAF3

Throughout her time at CNN, Romans covered major financial events, including the 2008 global economic crisis and its aftermath. She earned accolades for her reporting and was respected by both colleagues and viewers alike.

Christine Romans' net worth and her journalism career explored

While specific financial details are usually kept private, it is no secret that her lengthy and successful career in journalism has contributed to her wealth. Various sources have estimated her net worth to be in the range of millions, a testament to her talent and hard work.

According to idolnetworth.com, Christine has a net worth of $7 million. She also enjoys a massive fan following on various social media platforms.

Christine Romans began her journalism career in the early 1990s. She graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in journalism and mass communication. After completing her education, she ventured into the world of reporting and soon made a mark in financial journalism.

Her first notable position was as a reporter and anchor at News 12 in Rockland County, New York. During her time there, she covered various local news stories and gained valuable experience in the industry.

In 1999, Christine Romans joined CNN, where she started as a correspondent covering general assignment stories. However, her expertise in financial reporting began to shine through. Her ability to analyze complex economic matters and present them in an accessible way to viewers caught the attention of CNN executives.

With her impressive financial knowledge and reporting skills, Christine quickly rose through the ranks at CNN. She became the network's Chief Business Correspondent and anchored the daily morning show Early Start for many years.

Her segments on the show provided viewers with insightful analysis and commentary on economic and financial developments both in the United States and around the world.