What happened to Murphy Afolabi? Tributes pour in as Nollywood Yoruba star dies aged 49

Well-known actor Murphy Afolabi recently passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 49. Afolabi accidentally fell in the bathroom and injured his head, which eventually led to his demise. The news comes a few days after he celebrated his birthday on May 5, 2023.

Afolabi's death was also confirmed by film director and producer Tunde Old-Yusuf via Facebook. The post stated:

"Rest in peace. May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss."

The official Facebook page of Iyalaje Courtroom Show paid tribute to Afolabi on Facebook by posting a picture. Nigerian film actress Iyabo Ojo also expressed grief over Afolabi's demise and the caption of her post read:

"Hmmmmmmmmmm, this death news knows how to kill someone's joy. If you don't have shock absorber na heart attack straight…. Gone too soon, Murphy Afolabi rest on…. I feel somehow writing gone too soon or rest on sef, #angryandnumb"

Murphy Afolabi gained recognition for his flawless work in Nollywood films

Murphy Afolabi appeared in around 60 films (Image via HRSirjesty/Twitter)

Born on May 5, 1974, Murphy Afolabi was known for his performances in various Nollywood films. Although there are no details available on his childhood, parents, and school, he went to the Ire Polytechnic where he acquired his degree in Mass Communication, Theatre Arts, and Film Production.

Afolabi began his acting career at a very young age and was known for his performance in the film, Ifa Olokun. Actor Dagunro was his mentor at the time who helped him work on his acting skills.

He appeared in around 60 films like Owo Wunmi, Osun the Goddess, Bi a se b'eru, The Ghost and the Tout, Mafi Wonmi, Olokiki Oru, Blackout, and more. He was a recipient of different nominations at the City People Movie Awards in the categories of Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Producer.

He was also the victim of a robbery incident where a few thieves attacked him and robbed his items, which includes a phone, laptop, money, and everything else that was inside his car. During the incident, the robbers also fired a shot at Murphy but he was able to survive.

According to Opoyi, his net worth was estimated to be around $400,000, which was a result of his successful acting career over the years. His earnings also contributed to making him the owner of several properties.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Murphy Afolabi gained popularity over the years for his flawless work in films. Several personalities who knew Afolabi paid tribute to him on different social media platforms. Actress Biola Adebayo posted a video on Facebook, saying:

"He slumped and died in the bathroom. This life is vanity. Murphy Afolabi is dead."

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Blacxz08🎮 @Blacxz08

Let’s run through some of his funny videos

1. What role can’t he play tho Rip Murphy Afolabi, live on brotherLet’s run through some of his funny videos1. What role can’t he play tho Rip Murphy Afolabi, live on brother💔💔💔 Let’s run through some of his funny videos 1. What role can’t he play tho https://t.co/p23rZ4Q7rY

EhmCee.ETH👾 @arismile01 . Still watching his movie right now on AM YORUBA Rip Murphy Afolabi. Still watching his movie right now on AM YORUBA Rip Murphy Afolabi 😢 💔. Still watching his movie right now on AM YORUBA https://t.co/TbG5DpRy5c

Princess Munah🥰❤️ @PrincessMunah01



Indeed Death is inevitable.

Add death to your plans It could be you or me



RIP MURPHY AFOLABI🕊️ If there is anything that scares me the most, it's the fact that no one knows when🥺 May Allah forgive our dead ones.Indeed Death is inevitable.Add death to your plansIt could be you or meRIP MURPHY AFOLABI🕊️ If there is anything that scares me the most, it's the fact that no one knows when🥺 May Allah forgive our dead ones.Indeed Death is inevitable.Add death to your plans😪 It could be you or me💔RIP MURPHY AFOLABI🕊️💔 https://t.co/F6jmxeXwt0

Olamide 😇💎 @lamskid24 Emoji if you love this Man.



Rip {Murphy Afolabi}. Drop a loveEmoji if you love this Man.Rip {Murphy Afolabi}. Drop a love ❤️ Emoji if you love this Man. Rip {Murphy Afolabi}. 💔 https://t.co/S9FGFGjgE9

9jaXavier ✸ @9jaxavier0 Rest In Peace

Murphy Afolabi



RIP legend

Mr. Figilant Rest In Peace Murphy AfolabiRIP legendMr. Figilant https://t.co/cWuXzsfnJB

𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕖 ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕤 @LuckeeChriss Murphy Afolabi was a legend.

Rip king 🕊️ Murphy Afolabi was a legend. Rip king 🕊️

Afolabi is survived by his daughter Fathia Afolabi. Fathia was frequently featured in Murphy's Instagram posts and he reportedly had another daughter, Moyosoreoluwa. However, Murphy never revealed anything about his wife.

