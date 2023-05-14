What happened to Saint Obi? Tributes pour in as veteran Nollywood actor dies aged 57

Well-known actor Saint Obi recently passed away on May 7, 2023, at the age of 57. His cause of death is yet to be revealed, and one of his siblings stated that he was at his residence in Jos, Plateau State, at the time of his death. On the other hand, blogger EmDee David said that he was continuously visiting the hospital to get treated for an unknown health problem.

Although he died seven days ago, the same was disclosed recently as his siblings reportedly had a dispute over something. His family members have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Netizens pay tribute to Saint Obi on Twitter

Saint Obi gained recognition over the years for his flawless work in films. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.

Rest In Peace J.T Tom West & Saint Obi 🕊️🕊️

RIP Saint Obi, So sad 💔

The renown veteran was 57 years old.

May his soul rest in peace. 🏽

Nollywood actor Saint Obi has passed on. The renown veteran was 57 years old. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 Details to follow…

Stephanie Linus (MFR) @StephanieLinus This is truly shocking and heartbreaking. Losing someone you know and have worked with can be incredibly difficult. May God give his family the strength to bear this loss and endure the difficult times. Your work and impact will always be remembered.

This is truly shocking and heartbreaking. Losing someone you know and have worked with can be incredibly difficult. May God give his family the strength to bear this loss and endure the difficult times. Your work and impact will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Saint Obi.

Saint obi yesterday,MURPHY AFOLABI today & it can be anyone tomorrow. Live a kind life & don't forget to enjoy it

I remember meeting Obinna Nwafor (Saint Obi) on a flight to London in 1999. He was together with Liz Benson. He was so nice to my siblings and I. 24 years later, I can still remember how jovial he was and how happy he made us feel. RIP Legend!

The childhood memories were great, never forgetting or letting go of State of emergency RIP Saint Obi 🕊️

Can't believe we lost Saint Obi earlier this week. All time Nollywood Legend. Would be dearly missed 🕊️🕯️

Adamu Garba II @adamugarba RIP Saint Obi. You filled our screens with your talent for decades. We will miss you.



RIP Saint Obi. You filled our screens with your talent for decades. We will miss you. May God rest your soul in peace.

Obi's net worth was reported to be around $7 million, which was a result of his successful career in the entertainment industry. He even pursued a career as a musician, releasing a few albums like Mr. President and Good Time.

Saint Obi was known for his appearances in several Nigerian films

Born on November 16, 1965, Saint Obi was raised in a family of nine children and was the only son among his siblings. He went to the Zang Secondary Commercial School and enrolled at the University of Jos, where he finished his graduation in Theatre Arts in 1991.

Obi developed an interest in acting during his childhood and used to watch a lot of films at the time. He made his acting debut with an NTA commercial series in 1996, and his first film as a producer was Take Me to Maama, released in 2002. He also played the lead role in the film along with Ebi Sam.

Obi was known for his appearances in several Nollywood films like Heart of Gold, State of Emergency, The President Must Not Die, Candle Light, and more. He was a recipient of various accolades at the African Movie Academy Awards, Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, City People Entertainment Awards, and Nollywood Movie Awards.

He was an athlete and participated in various football and basketball tournaments. He established a production, talent, brand management, and public relations company called Agwhyte International Limited. Although he was praised for his acting skills, he soon retired as he wanted to put more emphasis on the field of business.

Obi later appeared in an interview and said that he left acting because he was planning to do something else in his life. He stated that he used to do ten or six films in a year and later reduced the number because, according to him, people were more interested in someone's acting skills.

Saint Obi is survived by his three children, who were born from his marriage to Lynda Saint-Nwafor. Saint and Lynda were married from 2006 to 2021. They were embroiled in a divorce custody battle before Obi's demise.

