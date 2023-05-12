Jacklyn Zeman net worth: Fortune explored as Daytime star passes away at 70

Actress Jacklyn Zeman passed away at the age of 70 on May 10, 2023. Zeman's cause of death has not been disclosed until now and further clarity on the same is currently awaited. She was popular for her appearance as Bobbie Spencer in the soap opera, General Hospital.

The official Facebook page of General Hospital also paid tribute to Zeman by posting a few pictures. The caption of the post stated that their hearts were heavy as they mourned the loss of the star. The post also said that Zeman's legacy was one that would never "be duplicated."

The page also shared a post featuring a photo of Zeman and wrote that she was a "beloved member" of the show and she joined the series around 45 years ago. The post went on to say that the actress left behind a "lasting legacy" for her Emmy-nominated role of a "bad girl turned heroine." It added that the actress will be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirt and that the team is devastated by the news of her death.

Jacklyn Zeman's net worth is reported to be around $16 million

Jacklyn Zeman earned a lot from her career as an actress (Image via Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Jacklyn Zeman gained recognition for her flawless performances in films and TV shows. This helped her to accumulate a lot of wealth over the years and according to HITC, Zeman's net worth was estimated to be around $16 million.

Jacklyn was raised in Bergenfield, New Jersey, and completed her education at Bergenfield High School and New York University. Zeman made her acting debut in 1974 as an office girl in a film titled Deep Throat Part II. She started her television career in an episode of the crime drama series and soap opera, The Edge of Night.

Zeman played the role of Lana McClain in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, from 1976 to 1977. She eventually became a popular face after appearing as Bobbie Spencer in another soap opera, General Hospital. Zeman first appeared on the show in 1977 and continued playing the role until 2010.

Zeman returned in 2013 and appeared in General Hospital until her recent demise. She was also nominated four times for Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series from 1981 to 1998.

Jacklyn Zeman made a cameo appearance in the 1982 comedy film, Young Doctors in Love. She appeared in a few other TV shows like Mike Hammer, Sledge Hammer!, and Chicago Hope.

She was also featured in some films like Young Doctors in Love, National Lampoon's Class Reunion, Jury Duty: The Comedy, Deep in the Valley, and Montana Crossroads.

Jacklyn began playing the role of Sofia Madison in the Peacock crime drama series, The Bay, in 2010. She also appeared as Mo in another series titled Misguided.

As mentioned earlier, she passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and additional details about her cause of death and funeral are yet to be released.

