Christmas Island cast list: Rachael Skarsten, Andrew Walker, and others star in Hallmark TV movie

Christmas Island, the latest Hallmark Christmas movie, is set for a release on November 11 at 8 pm ET. Hallmark TV’s expansive Holiday Season catalog includes a range of Christmas-themed movies aimed at bringing festive joy to viewers around the world. The upcoming movie is set to follow suit by delivering a heartwarming romantic comedy featuring the likes of Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker in the highly-anticipated film.

Walker had previously worked on Three Wise Men and a Baby and will be seen in another Hallmark TV movie this Holiday season. A range of other Hallmark offerings will also be released at the same timeslot, with the likes of Everything Christmas, A Heidelberg Holiday, and Mystery on Mistletoe Lane all set for a November 11 release. Here, we look at the detailed cast list for Christmas Island.

Hallmark TV’s Christmas Island detailed cast list

Christmas Island’s synopsis reveals that the movie will revolve around commercial pilot Kate, who will take her first private charter flight on Christmas. However, an impending snowstorm means that she is forced to spend a few days with an Air Traffic Controller player by Walker.

The two form a close bond, and after Kate reveals her lifelong dream of becoming a family pilot, the two work together in order to make it come true. Kate’s role will be played by Rachel Skarsten, who has previously worked on multiple major movies and TV series. This includes Birds of Prey from WB as well.

On the other hand, Walker is an experienced Hallmark TV actor who has previously been involved in multiple movies, including My Christmas Family Tree, Maple Valley Christmas, and Love on Ice. Noted actor Kate Drummond is also part of the cast, although she was not seen in the teaser trailer. Her character has been named Helen Sharpe, according to IMDB.

Regardless, the detailed cast list for Christmas Island is as follows:

Andrew W. Walker (Oliver MacLeod)

Rachel Skarsten (Kate Gabriel)

Kate Drummond (Helen Sharpe)

Jefferson Brown (Thomas Sharpe)

Peter MacNeill (Jim MacLeod)

Lauren Hammersley (Maggie Hughes)

Britt Loder (Cali Sharpe)

Lincoln MacNeil (Finn Sharpe)

Will Coombs (Shane Hughes)

Anthony L. Jackson (Derrick Murray)

Martina Kelades (Robin Saltz)

Andrew Bigelow (Pilot)

Shelley Thompson (Donna)

Lee J. Campbell (Santa)

Not a lot of details about the kind of roles the actors previously played has been given by Hallmark TV thus far. At the same time, fans only have to wait a few more days to gain access to the live stream. A range of other options are available for viewers who miss the premiere or are unwilling to watch on Hallmark TV.

With an experienced cast list, an interesting story, and the festival cheer incentivizing Christmas Island, fans will already wonder where they can watch it apart from Hallmark TV. The answer is that Christmas Island will be available to be watched on multiple platforms, such as Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo after it is premiered live on Hallmark TV.