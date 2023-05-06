10 highest-rated K-dramas in 2023 based on IMDb: The Glory 2, Crash Course in Romance, and more

IMDb recently released its list of highest-rated K-dramas released in 2023 as of now and ranked them on various aspects such as public opinion, viewership, etc. The renowned database platform that informs the internet about TV series, films, and other entertainment-based releases has effortlessly won fans' trust over the years. Given their neat and clear ranking of K-dramas, fans were excited to know whether their favorite shows sat on IMDb's list.

With just four months into the year, the K-drama industry has put forth quite an intriguing and diverse set of shows for the fans to enjoy. The handful of releases that not only kept the current fans occupied and hooked but also reeled in much more audience naturally showcased that the industry has been consistently growing and developing. Here are the 10 highest-rated K-dramas as labeled by IMDb.

From romantic comedies to thrillers: IMDb's highest-rated K-dramas in 2023

1) Oasis

Rating: 8.7

Set between the years 1980 and 1990, the show revolves around the political circumstances experienced by South Korea's citizens. It focuses on the relationship of two childhood friends-turned-rivals, where one is from a wealthy family while the other comes from a comparatively poor family.

However, despite one's poorer financial circumstances, he performs better than the other, naturally creating a sense of competition between them. This only increases as they fall in love with the same girl. The interesting and complex plot inevitably seats on IMDb's list of highest-rated K-dramas.

2) Call It Love

Rating: 8.2

Next in line on the list of highest-rated K-dramas is Call It Love, which talk about a woman's life that suddenly changes trajectory. After her father's death, his mistress kicks her out of the house. In an effort to get her revenge, she teams up with her dad's mistress' son. While the initial intentions were based on revenge, destiny has something else planned for the two.

3) Pandora: Beneath The Paradise

Rating: 8.1

Rightfully taking the next spot on IMDb's highest-rated K-dramas is the story that talks about a seemingly pleasant marriage life between Hong Tae-ra and Pyo Jae-hyun. While she believed that her life has been perfect so far, she's faced with a sudden recollection of her past memories that is both traumatic and disturbing. In order to escape the same, she takes steps to protect herself and her family.

4) The Glory: Part II

Rating: 8.1

The second part of the much-loved thriller series, The Glory: Part II also sits on the list of IMDb's highest-rated K-dramas. The show continues the narrative of her revenge scheme for the bullies who tortured her both physically and mentally during her high school days. With a major aim to bring her primary bully's life, Yeon-jin, into shackles, viewers get to see how her master plan pans out.

5) Delivery Man

Rating: 8

With a unique spin on the fantasy genre is Delivery Man, a show that revolves around a taxi driver with a special ability to see ghosts. As he plays out what he thinks is his destiny to pick up ghosts to fulfill their last wishes, his life takes a turn when he meets a female ghost who doesn't remember anything of her mortal life. She, who eventually gets stuck in the cab and is unable to leave, joins the protagonist on his mission while getting tangled up in hunting down a serial killer.

6) Our Blooming Youth

Rating: 8

The first and the only historical show on IMDb's list of highest-rated K-dramas is Our Blooming Youth. Starring Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee, the story revolves around a wealthy aristocratic woman who's accused of killing her own family. When she coincidentally meets with the crown prince who happens to be suffering from a curse, they make a deal to help each other with their circumstances. The time they spend with each other naturally has them falling for each other.

7) Agency

Rating: 8

Revolving around the story of a female employee with a dream to become her advertising company's first female executive is the plot of the next show on IMDb's highest-rated K-dramas. Revealing and showcasing the various office politics that come into play for a woman in her working environment, Agency sits as a slice of life. It also extends to displaying her friends, her background, and her undying efforts to claim the social ladder.

8) Crash Course in Romance

Rating: 7.9

Sitting next on the list of highest-rated K-dramas in 2023 is the much-talked-about show Crash Course in Romance. The story focuses around a former national-level athlete who joins a private education sector to aid her daughter's education and a famous and reputed educational instructor who works at the same place. While the two's personalities drastically differ, the series showcases how they come together and lead their lives.

9) Love To Hate You

Rating: 7.9

Displaying the life of an ambitious attorney working in the entertainment industry who has no interest in finding prospects for a relationship and a popular actor with trust issues in women and no belief in love. While they two had no intentions to meet, their coincidental coming together changes their perspectives of love and romance. Its classic yet unique plot makes it one of IMDb's highest-rated K-dramas.

10) Divorce Attorney Shin

Rating: 7.6

Last on the list of IMDb's highest-rated K-dramas is Divorce Attorney Shin, a K-drama whose plot is akin to its name. Based on the famous webcomic Shinsungha, Yihon by Kang Tae-kyung, the series shows the life of a German university's music professor who returns to South Korea to resume his job as a divorce attorney. While he continues to what he is renowned for, the plot also explores the true intentions of his return.

With quite a handful of the highest-rated K-dramas on fans' watchlists, 2023 has already proved to be a successful year for South Korea's entertainment industry.

