"Claiming that the grammar Nazis are actual Nazis?": Marta Shaffer Oroville High school video sparks disbelief 

English teacher Marta Shaffer, of Oroville High School, California, is facing backlash for her opinions on the English language and the way it is taught in schools.

The teacher posted a video on TikTok explaining how the expectations of rules and syntax that are required to be followed while writing in the English language hold forms of racism and promote White Supremacy, something that she is eager to "undermine."

Netizens found her rant to be inane and wondered if she was making sense. Nick Freitas took to Twitter to ask if Shaffer was insinuating that grammar nazis were actual nazis, as he said:

"OMG...so she is claiming that the grammar nazis are actual nazis?"

Nick Freitas @NickForVA @libsoftiktok OMG...so she is claiming that the grammar nazis are actual nazis? @libsoftiktok OMG...so she is claiming that the grammar nazis are actual nazis?

Marta Shaffer faces backlash for wanting to change the rules of writing English

The TikTok posted by the high school English teacher, Marta Shaffer was later reposted on Twitter via a page called 'Libs of TikTok,' a conservative-leaning page that reports on "liberal" events around the world. Shaffer's video received a lot of hate, amassing almost a million views.

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok English teacher says that grammar and writing rules are based in white supremacy so she tries to undermine it in her classroom English teacher says that grammar and writing rules are based in white supremacy so she tries to undermine it in her classroom https://t.co/uKVs3MO1ih

Netizens believe that she is promoting racism by claiming that written English is different and upholds problematic systems such as white supremacy, misogyny, and colonization. Many think that her claims are far-reaching and that English merely follows a set of rules that make it a universal language.

Daniel @Sinclair_D_F @libsoftiktok It will never occur to her how racist it is to believe that using proper grammar is too difficult for people of color. @libsoftiktok It will never occur to her how racist it is to believe that using proper grammar is too difficult for people of color.

Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan @wrong_speak



Maybe she's just not good with grammar and writing rules, so she fabricated this nonsense so she doesn't look bad. @libsoftiktok Hear me out...Maybe she's just not good with grammar and writing rules, so she fabricated this nonsense so she doesn't look bad. @libsoftiktok Hear me out...Maybe she's just not good with grammar and writing rules, so she fabricated this nonsense so she doesn't look bad.

Happy @DoingMyBest45 @libsoftiktok I understand her overall point, but she was hired to teach a curriculum and she needs to do that. There is a reason we are taught to write formally, and it does help in the professional world. @libsoftiktok I understand her overall point, but she was hired to teach a curriculum and she needs to do that. There is a reason we are taught to write formally, and it does help in the professional world.

Shane Collins @ShaneWarEagle @libsoftiktok The rules of basketball are arbitrary. Maybe each player should decide how many points their team should get after they make a basket. Just whatever feels right. @libsoftiktok The rules of basketball are arbitrary. Maybe each player should decide how many points their team should get after they make a basket. Just whatever feels right.

Daniel Buck @MrDanielBuck @libsoftiktok Imagine suggesting that citing sources is a white person thing and still thinking you’re the anti-racist @libsoftiktok Imagine suggesting that citing sources is a white person thing and still thinking you’re the anti-racist

Moxin @Moxin63418039 @carolinagurl68 @libsoftiktok My daughter didn’t know how to write an essay and kept failing her college entrance exam directly bc of this fact. This proves how VITAL a proper education will be. A teacher like this would sink many kids opportunities later in life!! Fire her now! @carolinagurl68 @libsoftiktok My daughter didn’t know how to write an essay and kept failing her college entrance exam directly bc of this fact. This proves how VITAL a proper education will be. A teacher like this would sink many kids opportunities later in life!! Fire her now!

More on what Shaffer said in her TikToks about linguistics

According to the high school teacher, the rules and regulations meted out for formal English essays are rooted in racism and white supremacy, which "runs deep." She mentioned that these rules are arbitrary and created by a Western society that wielded power, citing Michigan-based author April Baker-Bell.

Marta Shaffer quotes April Baker-Bell's book Linguistic Justice. (image via Twitter/April Baker-Bell)

To curb that, Marta Shaffer offered to start the new semester by honoring the way her students spoke instead of teaching them how to write "properly." She even announced that she praises her students for writing in AAVE- African American Vernacular English

Stills from Shaffer's TikToks (image via Twitter)

In addition, Shaffer claimed to feel like a "cringe white girl" when she attempted to teach her students of color about linguistics and its effects. She mentioned that books like To Kill A Mockingbird and Huckleberry Finn, were all stories about white saviors that did not have to be included in the curriculum. She said:

"Did I worry I was being a White savior? Absolutely. Was it uncomfortable? Definitely. But a lot of my students come here, and they're uncomfortable with the white mainstream culture of public school life. So I think it's good for them to see their teacher deal with linguistic discomfort, too."

Marta Shaffer's videos were available on her TikTok account under the handle @Shafferlovestoread, but the account has been made private after her videos were shared on the Twitter page @LibsofTikTok and ridiculed.

