"Close enough" - Fans praise BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun for singing BTS' Jungkook's 'Euphoria' and 'Too Sad to Dance' on his Weverse live

Jaehyun of BOYNEXTDOOR, known as the "ultimate fanboy" of BTS' Jungkook, has never shied away from expressing his admiration for the BTS star. This admiration dates back to his pre-idol days and has only intensified over time.

In July 2023, Jaehyun had the opportunity to meet his BTS senior during one of his practice sessions, an experience that left him exhilarated. Taking to social media, the 20-year-old had proudly declared himself a "really successful fan" after that encounter.

Since then, Jaehyun's fanboy antics have continued unabated. Recently, he showcased his admiration by performing a cover of Jungkook's songs, Standing Next to You, much to the delight of fans who were impressed by his precision and dedication.

Returning to the limelight again, Jaehyun recently captured attention during his Weverse live session on March 5. During the live broadcast, he treated fans to renditions of two of the BTS star's songs, Euphoria and Too Sad to Dance, earning praise from the ARMY fandom.

Fans were particularly impressed by the uncanny resemblance of Jaehyun's voice to the BTS star's and enthusiastically encouraged him to continue such performances. The BOYNEXTDOOR member's support for his senior and his talent has endeared him even more to fans.

"He sounds so good" - Fans praise BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun for his Jungkook covers

BOYNEXTDOOR, a rookie boy group that debuted in 2023, comprises six talented members: Sungho, Jaehyun, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. Among them, Jaehyun has garnered attention for various reasons on some occasions, notably his vocal abilities. However, what truly sets him apart is his admiration for BTS' Jungkook, earning him the title of the BTS member's ultimate fan.

Jaehyun's profound admiration for the BTS star has always been evident in his actions and words. He often cites the Golden Maknae as his inspiration and has expressed his admiration numerous times.

One recent notable instance was his cover performance of Jungkook's Standing Next to You on the Mnet stage. Fans were impressed by Jaehyun's flawless execution, both vocally and in terms of choreography, showcasing his dedication to honoring his idol.

Recently, Jaehyun once again captured the spotlight during a Weverse live session on March 5, 2024. Like many other K-pop idols, Jaehyun engaged in a session where he played songs on screen and sang along. To the fans' surprise, he chose two songs by the BTS star's Euphoria from 2018 and Too Sad to Dance from his solo debut album GOLDEN.

Jaehyun's impromptu performance of the original Euphoria singer songs delighted fans, who were touched by his gesture. Many interpreted the young K-Pop star's song choices as a reflection that he also misses Jungkook amidst his hiatus due to his military service.

Fans were extremely proud of Jaehyun for choosing to do this and appreciated his precision in singing the songs:

Jaehyun also sang the recent hit song, LE SSERAFIM's Easy, along with the above two songs. Fans believe they have found another Jungkook in him, who likes to do impromptu karaoke sessions.