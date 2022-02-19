Colin McNally video: Cardozo High school P.E. teacher accused of slamming 14-year old student into wall

Colin McNally, a 58-year-old P.E. teacher at Cardozo High School in New York, was recently arrested and charged with endangering a child after he slammed a 14-year old African-American student into the wall and wrestled him to the ground.

The educator taught P.E. and served as the tennis coach at Cardozo High School, but it is not known if he is still employed at the institution following the incident. The dramatic scuffle was also captured on video and widely circulated on social media, leading to the teacher’s arrest.

Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 @tariqnasheed A suspected white supremacist Queens gym teacher was arrested after slamming a 14-y/o Black boy against a wall and hurling him to the ground. Colin McNally, 58, a PE teacher and boys’ varsity tennis coach at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School got into a confrontation with the boy. A suspected white supremacist Queens gym teacher was arrested after slamming a 14-y/o Black boy against a wall and hurling him to the ground. Colin McNally, 58, a PE teacher and boys’ varsity tennis coach at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School got into a confrontation with the boy. https://t.co/NZJo992Arh

McNally reportedly engaged in a confrontation with the teenager after the latter walked out of the gym with a basketball. The teacher confiscated the ball for unknown reasons and attacked the student when he attempted to take back the basketball.

The tennis coach admitted to his actions and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. He has since been released from custody.

Colin McNally has been removed from the classroom, pending the outcome of investigation

Benjamin N. Cardozo High School teacher Colin McNally was seen slamming a student into the wall on video (Image via Benjamin N. Cardozo High School)

On February 16, 2022, Benjamin N. Cardozo High School P.E. teacher Colin McNally assaulted a 14-year old unnamed student on campus. As per footage obtained by WABC-TV, the teenager was seen walking out of a gym holding a basketball.

Shortly after, the educator grabbed the basketball and started walking towards the dean’s office while the student continued to ask him to return it back. As the teen approached McNally and attempted to take the ball, the teacher grabbed his jacket and violently slammed him into the wall.

Kemberly Richardson @kemrichardson7 Video obtained by @abc7ny shows a teacher roughing up a student inside a premiere high school in #NYC . Colin McNally is now charged with harassment & endangering the welfare of a child. Complete story today at 5 on #abc7ny what the @NYCSchools @DOEChancellor has today @NYCMayor Video obtained by @abc7ny shows a teacher roughing up a student inside a premiere high school in #NYC. Colin McNally is now charged with harassment & endangering the welfare of a child. Complete story today at 5 on #abc7ny what the @NYCSchools @DOEChancellor has today @NYCMayor https://t.co/6ZAce4XI8T

The coach could also be seen tackling the student on the floor before one of the onlookers intervened. According to the legal complaint, McNally admitted to the offense while speaking to investigators:

“I pushed a kid against the wall and then I pushed him to the ground.”

NYC Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer also addressed the situation in an official statement:

"These are incredibly disturbing allegations, and Mr. McNally was immediately removed from the classroom away from students, pending the outcome of the investigation."

Melrose Radio🇺🇸 @MelroseRadio

School Number: 1-718-279-6500

NYC DOE Queens: 1-718-391-8300

#colinmcnally #cardozohighschool #stopblackhate twitter.com/tariqnasheed/s… Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 @tariqnasheed A suspected white supremacist Queens gym teacher was arrested after slamming a 14-y/o Black boy against a wall and hurling him to the ground. Colin McNally, 58, a PE teacher and boys’ varsity tennis coach at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School got into a confrontation with the boy. A suspected white supremacist Queens gym teacher was arrested after slamming a 14-y/o Black boy against a wall and hurling him to the ground. Colin McNally, 58, a PE teacher and boys’ varsity tennis coach at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School got into a confrontation with the boy. https://t.co/NZJo992Arh I just called the school and spoke with a dean and she said the department of education is handling the situation. Everyone call the school and the DOE in NYC.School Number: 1-718-279-6500NYC DOE Queens: 1-718-391-8300 I just called the school and spoke with a dean and she said the department of education is handling the situation. Everyone call the school and the DOE in NYC.School Number: 1-718-279-6500NYC DOE Queens: 1-718-391-8300#colinmcnally #cardozohighschool #stopblackhate twitter.com/tariqnasheed/s…

Meanwhile students at Cardozo High School were left disappointed with the incident and shared their assumptions with WABC-TV. Student Jonathan Pasquariello theorized:

"After the whistle blew for after gym, I guess the coach didn't like that, 'cause I know he has a short temper, McNally."

Another anonymous student added:

"I never got the wrong or bad impression from him, so when I heard that, it's actually very shocking that he would actually do something like that."

The Intrepid Journalism @Vegz05 A Queens gym teacher was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly slamming a 14-y/o boy against a wall and hurling him to the ground. Colin McNally, 58, a PE teacher and boys’ varsity tennis coach at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School got into a confrontation with the boy. A Queens gym teacher was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly slamming a 14-y/o boy against a wall and hurling him to the ground. Colin McNally, 58, a PE teacher and boys’ varsity tennis coach at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School got into a confrontation with the boy. https://t.co/GPtw8zsLbM

As per local reports, the teenage victim did not sustain any major injuries but felt “annoyance and alarm” in the aftermath of the situation.

Edited by Prem Deshpande