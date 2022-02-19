Colin McNally video: Cardozo High school P.E. teacher accused of slamming 14-year old student into wall

Colin McNally, a 58-year-old P.E. teacher at Cardozo High School in New York, was recently arrested and charged with endangering a child after he slammed a 14-year old African-American student into the wall and wrestled him to the ground.
The educator taught P.E. and served as the tennis coach at Cardozo High School, but it is not known if he is still employed at the institution following the incident. The dramatic scuffle was also captured on video and widely circulated on social media, leading to the teacher’s arrest.
McNally reportedly engaged in a confrontation with the teenager after the latter walked out of the gym with a basketball. The teacher confiscated the ball for unknown reasons and attacked the student when he attempted to take back the basketball.
The tennis coach admitted to his actions and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. He has since been released from custody.
Colin McNally has been removed from the classroom, pending the outcome of investigation
On February 16, 2022, Benjamin N. Cardozo High School P.E. teacher Colin McNally assaulted a 14-year old unnamed student on campus. As per footage obtained by WABC-TV, the teenager was seen walking out of a gym holding a basketball.
Shortly after, the educator grabbed the basketball and started walking towards the dean’s office while the student continued to ask him to return it back. As the teen approached McNally and attempted to take the ball, the teacher grabbed his jacket and violently slammed him into the wall.
The coach could also be seen tackling the student on the floor before one of the onlookers intervened. According to the legal complaint, McNally admitted to the offense while speaking to investigators:
“I pushed a kid against the wall and then I pushed him to the ground.”
NYC Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer also addressed the situation in an official statement:
"These are incredibly disturbing allegations, and Mr. McNally was immediately removed from the classroom away from students, pending the outcome of the investigation."
Meanwhile students at Cardozo High School were left disappointed with the incident and shared their assumptions with WABC-TV. Student Jonathan Pasquariello theorized:
"After the whistle blew for after gym, I guess the coach didn't like that, 'cause I know he has a short temper, McNally."
Another anonymous student added:
"I never got the wrong or bad impression from him, so when I heard that, it's actually very shocking that he would actually do something like that."
As per local reports, the teenage victim did not sustain any major injuries but felt “annoyance and alarm” in the aftermath of the situation.